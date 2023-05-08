Advertisement
NBA
May 8, 2023 / 8:44 AM

76ers' James Harden sparks 'do or die' Game 4 win vs. Celtics

By Alex Butler
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden totaled 42 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals in a playoff win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday in Philadelphia. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden totaled 42 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals in a playoff win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday in Philadelphia. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

May 8 (UPI) -- James Harden scored a game-high 42 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer in overtime, to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a dramatic win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The 76ers led by as many as 16 points before the Celtics rallied, but Harden helped fend them off to secure the 116-115 triumph Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The series is now tied 2-2. Game 5 of the best-of-seven game matchup will be Tuesday at TD Garden in Boston.

"I just want to win, no matter how it plays out," Harden said. "I just want to win. Quite frankly, [Game 4] was do-or-die for us."

76ers center Joel Embiid and Celtics forward Jaylen Brown scored 12 points apiece over the first 12 minutes. The 76ers carried a 27-19 lead into the second quarter. The 76ers scored 10 unanswered points to end the quarter.

Harden poured in 15 over the next 12 minutes. The 76ers outscored the Celtics 32-31 in the frame and led 59-50 at halftime.

The 76ers pushed their advantage to 16 multiple times in the third. The Celtics ended the quarter on an 8-2 run to cut the deficit to nine points. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum scored 13 in the third quarter.

RELATED Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, dies at age 26

The Celtics went on a 15-4 run to earn a 98-96 lead with 3:51 remaining in regulation. Veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon hit a 3-pointer less than two minutes later for a 5-point Celtics edge.

The 76ers scored five unanswered to tie the score with 1:06 remaining. Celtics guard Marcus Smart followed with two made free throws for a 107-105 lead with 51.3 seconds left. Harden then answered with a floating layup to tie the score and force overtime.

Maxey started the bonus period with a layup. The Celtics responded with five unanswered. Embiid netted a fadeaway with 2:40 left in overtime to cut the deficit to 112-111. He followed with two made free throws about two minutes later for a one-point edge.

RELATED Milwaukee Bucks fire coach Mike Budenholzer after five seasons

Tatum made a step back 3-pointer on the next possession, giving the Celtics a 115-113 advantage.

Embiid dribbled into the paint to start the final possession. He then threw a pass to Harden, who stood in the right corner. Harden caught the feed and fired up his final attempt. He drained the 3-pointer for a one-point edge with 18.2 seconds remaining.

The Celtics did not get their final attempt off before the buzzer sounded on the game's last possession.

Harden made 16 of 23 shots en route to his game-high point total. He chipped in nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals. Embiid totaled 34 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Maxey logged 14 points and eight rebounds.

Tatum totaled 24 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and four blocks. Brown scored 23 points in the loss. Smart scored 21 for the Celtics.

The No. 2 Celtics will face the No. 3 76ers in Game 5 at 7:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Boston. The winner of the series will face the No. 8 Miami Heat or No. 5 New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals. The Heat hold a 2-1 lead in that series.

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic shoves Suns owner Matt Ishbia, defends actions

Latest Headlines

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic shoves Suns owner Matt Ishbia, defends actions
NBA // 1 hour ago
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic shoves Suns owner Matt Ishbia, defends actions
May 8 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic, who shoved Phoenix Suns owner Matt Ishbia in the second quarter of a Denver Nuggets playoff loss, defended his actions and cited the NBA's responsibility to "protect" players from "fans" after the incident.
Miami Heat smother New York Knicks for 2-1 playoff series lead
NBA // 1 day ago
Miami Heat smother New York Knicks for 2-1 playoff series lead
MIAMI, May 6 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler returned from a short injury hiatus and Miami Heat defenders constantly agitated New York Knicks shooters in a dominant Game 3 victory in the Eastern Conference semifinal series Saturday in Miami.
Warriors play with 'force,' even playoff series vs. Lakers
NBA // 3 days ago
Warriors play with 'force,' even playoff series vs. Lakers
May 5 (UPI) -- Klay Thompson made eight 3-pointers en route to 30 points and the Golden State Warriors increased their physicality to beat the Los Angeles Lakers and even their Western Conference semifinals playoff series 1-1.
Milwaukee Bucks fire coach Mike Budenholzer after five seasons
NBA // 3 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks fire coach Mike Budenholzer after five seasons
May 4 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks fired coach Mike Budenholzer after five seasons, including a 2021 championship campaign, the team announced.
Jaylen Brown, Celtics crush 76ers to tie NBA playoff series
NBA // 4 days ago
Jaylen Brown, Celtics crush 76ers to tie NBA playoff series
May 4 (UPI) -- Jaylen Brown scored 25 points and the Boston Celtics bench supplied another 54 in a dominant Game 2 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, tying the Eastern Conference semifinals series 1-1.
Lakers' Anthony Davis bullies Warriors in Game 1 playoff win
NBA // 4 days ago
Lakers' Anthony Davis bullies Warriors in Game 1 playoff win
May 3 (UPI) -- Anthony Davis erupted for 30 points and 23 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 117-112 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series in San Francisco.
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid wins first NBA MVP
NBA // 5 days ago
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid wins first NBA MVP
May 3 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid claimed his first NBA MVP Award, edging former winners Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic for the honor, the league announced.
76ers' James Harden nets 45, game-winner for playoff lead over Celtics
NBA // 6 days ago
76ers' James Harden nets 45, game-winner for playoff lead over Celtics
May 2 (UPI) -- James Harden scored a game-high 45 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer, to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a narrow triumph over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series.
NBA playoffs: Stephen Curry scores Game 7 record 50, Warriors eliminate Kings
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA playoffs: Stephen Curry scores Game 7 record 50, Warriors eliminate Kings
May 1 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored an NBA Game 7 record 50 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a blowout victory and eliminating the Sacramento Kings from the playoffs.
Celtics slip by Hawks, win NBA playoff series
NBA // 1 week ago
Celtics slip by Hawks, win NBA playoff series
April 28 (UPI) -- Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum scored 32 and 30 points, respectively, to lead the Boston Celtics to a playoff series-clinching win over the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta.
