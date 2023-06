1/4

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (L) signed a 2-year contract extension in 2022. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- James Harden will opt into his $35.6 million player option for 2023-24 and work with the Philadelphia 76ers to find a trade partner this off-season. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Philadelphia Inquirer about the move Thursday night. The Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and New York Knicks are among the teams linked to the veteran guard. Advertisement

Harden, 33, averaged 21 points, a league-high 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game in 58 starts last season for the 76ers. The three-time scoring champion and 2017-18 NBA MVP joined the 76ers in a 2022.

Harden to a 2-year, $68.6 million contract extension, including his option, on July 29. The 14-year veteran was traded three previous times. He joined the 76ers in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

He joined the Nets in a 2021 trade from the Houston Rockets. The Oklahoma City Thunder, who selected Harden No. 3 overall in the 2009 NBA Draft, traded the guard to the Rockets in 2012.

Harden's expected $35.6 million salary for 2023-24 will push his career on-court earnings over $340 million.

NBA free agency starts at 6 p.m. EDT Friday. Teams can officially start signing free agents on Thursday.