NBA
May 2, 2023 / 8:31 AM

76ers' James Harden nets 45, game-winner for playoff lead over Celtics

By Alex Butler
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden made seven 3-pointers in a win over the Boston Celtics in the NBA playoffs Monday in Boston. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE
May 2 (UPI) -- James Harden scored a game-high 45 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer, to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a narrow triumph over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series.

Harden sank a 26-foot 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds remaining for the go-ahead points in the 119-115 victory Monday at TD Garden in Boston. The 76ers trailed by as many as a dozen before they rallied to win.

"We didn't come into the game expecting to lose," Harden told reporters. "We are here to win. Even after this one, I told the guys, 'Don't get too happy.' We are even-keeled. We are coming to get Game 2, as well."

Harden made 17 of 30 shots, including seven 3-pointers. He totaled six assists. Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey chipped in 26 points. Center Paul Reed logged 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The No. 3 76ers, who played without injured star center Joel Embiid, scored 20 points off 16 Sixers turnovers and logged just six giveaways. All-Star forward Jayson Tatum totaled 39 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the No. 2 Celtics.

Harden scored 16 in the first quarter, but the Celtics outscored the 76ers 38-31 in the first 12 minutes.

The 76ers scored seven unanswered to start the second quarter, tying the score at 38-38. The Celtics responded with a 14-5 run to push their lead back to 12. The 76ers punched back by outscoring the Celtics 13-4 over the final three minutes of the quarter, but trailed 66-63 at halftime.

The 76ers outscored the Celtics 24-21 in the third quarter to tie the game at 87-87 to start the fourth period. The Celtics outscored the 76ers 6-2 over the next two minutes. Harden then led a 10-3 run to give the 76ers a 99-96 advantage with 7:02 remaining.

The Celtics and 76ers exchanged the lead four more times down the stretch.

Tatum gave the Celtics a 115-114 edge with 26.1 seconds remaining, which set the stage for Harden's heroics.

The veteran guard faced up with Celtics forward Al Horford during the go-ahead sequence. Harden bent over and dribbled between his legs as he approached the 3-point arc. He then stepped back, elevated and flicked his wrist, releasing his dagger 3-pointer as Horford defended the heave.

Harden sank the shot for a 2-point lead. The 76ers forced a Celtics turnover on the next possession. Reed made two free throws with 4.6 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

Harden scored 15 points, including nine from 3-pointers, over the final 12 minutes.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven game series will tip off at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Boston. The winner of the series will face the No. 5 New York Knicks or No. 8 Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Heat lead that series 1-0. The Knicks will host the Heat in Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in New York.

