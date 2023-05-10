Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets take 3-2 playoff series leads

NBA MVP Joel Embiid totaled a team-high 33 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers move to within one win of eliminating the Boston Celtics from the playoffs Tuesday in Boston. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

May 10 (UPI) -- Joel Embiid totaled 33 points en route to a 114-103 win over the Boston Celtics, moving the Philadelphia 76ers within one victory of clinching a spot in the Eastern Conference finals. The 76ers center logged seven rebounds, four blocks and three assists in the win Tuesday at TD Garden in Boston. The 76ers, who own a 3-2 series lead, will host the Celtics in Game 6 on Thursday in Philadelphia. Advertisement

"Coming in here for Game 5, you gotta do whatever it takes," Embiid told reporters. "Sometimes I need people to remind me of the job I have to do."

The 76ers outscored the Celtics 38-36 in the paint and 15-5 off fast breaks and held a 49-36 edge in rebounding. They led by as many as 15 points.

Tyrese Maxey totaled 30 points and seven rebounds. Fellow 76ers guard James Harden logged 17 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Forward Tobias Harris totaled 16 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum totaled a game-high 36 points, with 10 rebounds and five assists.

Embiid and Maxey scored 11 points apiece over the first 12 minutes and the 76ers carried a 33-26 lead into the second quarter. Embiid poured in another 10 points in that frame to help the 76ers outscore the Celtics 25-23. They led 58-49 at halftime.

Tatum, who scored 21 points in the second half, went off for 16 points in the third. The 76ers still outscored the Celtics 30-23 in that quarter.

The Celtics outscored the 76ers 31-27 over the final 12 minutes, but could not close the gap.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown totaled 24 points and six rebounds in the loss. Veteran guard Marcus Smart chipped in 14 points for the Celtics. Center Al Horford went 0 for 7 from the floor and did not score in the loss.

The No. 3 76ers will host the No. 2 Celtics in Game 6 at 7:30 p.m. EDT Thursday in Philadelphia. The winner of the best-of-seven game series will face the No. 8 Miami Heat or No. 5 New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals. The Heat lead that series 3-1. Game 5 of the Heat-Knicks series will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in New York.

Later Tuesday, the top-seeded Denver Nuggets beat the No. 4 Phoenix Suns 118-102 in Denver. The Nuggets own a 3-2 lead in that series. Game 6 will be Thursday in Phoenix.

The winner of the Suns-Nuggets series will meet the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers or No. 6 Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals. The Lakers own a 3-1 series lead. The Warriors will host the Lakers in Game 5 at 10 p.m. Wednesday in San Francisco.