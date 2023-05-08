Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic scored 53 points in a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in Phoenix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic, who shoved Phoenix Suns owner Matt Ishbia in the second quarter of a Denver Nuggets playoff loss, defended his actions and cited the NBA's responsibility to "protect" players from "fans" after the incident. Jokic scored a game-high 53 points in the 129-124 Game 4 setback Sunday at Footprint Center in Phoenix. He commented on the interaction during his postgame news conference. Advertisement

"The fan put his hand on me first," Jokic told reporters. "I thought the league was supposed to protect us or whatever. Maybe I am wrong. We will see. I know who he is, but he is a fan. Isn't he?"

Jokic said Ishbia was attempting to "influence the game by holding the ball." He also said he thinks Ishbia was "supposed to get kicked out."

"His hand was on me," Jokic said. "So you [the NBA] aren't going to protect me? You are going to protect the fan?

Advertisement

Jokic scored nine over the first 12 minutes and poured in another 15 points in the second quarter. The Nuggets held a 55-54 lead 2:34 before halftime when players fought for a loose ball near the baseline. The ball eventually bounced out of bounds.

Suns forward Josh Okogie flew into the crowd near Ishbia's court-side seat. Ishbia collected the ball as Jokic went into the area.

RELATED Milwaukee Bucks fire coach Mike Budenholzer after five seasons

Jokic then stood in front of Ishbia and ripped the ball out of his hands. He used his left arm to elbow the Suns owner, who fell back into his seat.

Jokic received a technical foul for the incident. The All-Star center scored 29 points in the second half, when the Suns outscored the Nuggets 66-63. The Nuggets star made 20 of 30 shots and totaled 11 assists and four rebounds in the loss.

"[Jokic] was going to get the ball and some fan is holding on to the ball like he wants to be part of the game," Nuggets coach Michael Malone told reporters, when asked about the incident. "Just give the ball up, man."

Referee Tony Brothers, who issued the technical foul, explained the sequence in a pool report. He said Jokic "deliberately" shoved Ishbia, but did not believe he deserved an ejection, in addition to the technical foul.

Advertisement

"I just deemed the technical foul the appropriate penalty for what happened over there," Brothers said. "He didn't just run over and hit a fan. There was some engagement, so I deemed the technical foul the appropriate penalty."

The NBA could opt to issue further discipline to the Nuggets star.

Suns forward Kevin Durant and guard Devin Booker scored 36 points apiece to spark the Game 4 victory. The best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals series is tied 2-2.

The No. 4 Suns outscored the top-seeded Nuggets 20-10 off fast breaks and 40-11 off the bench. Suns guard Landry Shamet led the bench effort with 19 points, including five 3-pointers.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray scored 28 points in the loss. Forward Michael Porter Jr. chipped in 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Game 5 will tip off at 10 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Denver. The winner of the series will face the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers or No. 6 Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals. The Lakers lead that series 2-1.