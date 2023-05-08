Advertisement
NBA
May 8, 2023 / 8:01 AM

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic shoves Suns owner Matt Ishbia, defends actions

By Alex Butler
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic scored 53 points in a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in Phoenix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic scored 53 points in a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in Phoenix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic, who shoved Phoenix Suns owner Matt Ishbia in the second quarter of a Denver Nuggets playoff loss, defended his actions and cited the NBA's responsibility to "protect" players from "fans" after the incident.

Jokic scored a game-high 53 points in the 129-124 Game 4 setback Sunday at Footprint Center in Phoenix. He commented on the interaction during his postgame news conference.

Advertisement

"The fan put his hand on me first," Jokic told reporters. "I thought the league was supposed to protect us or whatever. Maybe I am wrong. We will see. I know who he is, but he is a fan. Isn't he?"

Jokic said Ishbia was attempting to "influence the game by holding the ball." He also said he thinks Ishbia was "supposed to get kicked out."

RELATED Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, dies at age 26

"His hand was on me," Jokic said. "So you [the NBA] aren't going to protect me? You are going to protect the fan?

Advertisement

Jokic scored nine over the first 12 minutes and poured in another 15 points in the second quarter. The Nuggets held a 55-54 lead 2:34 before halftime when players fought for a loose ball near the baseline. The ball eventually bounced out of bounds.

Suns forward Josh Okogie flew into the crowd near Ishbia's court-side seat. Ishbia collected the ball as Jokic went into the area.

RELATED Milwaukee Bucks fire coach Mike Budenholzer after five seasons

Jokic then stood in front of Ishbia and ripped the ball out of his hands. He used his left arm to elbow the Suns owner, who fell back into his seat.

Jokic received a technical foul for the incident. The All-Star center scored 29 points in the second half, when the Suns outscored the Nuggets 66-63. The Nuggets star made 20 of 30 shots and totaled 11 assists and four rebounds in the loss.

"[Jokic] was going to get the ball and some fan is holding on to the ball like he wants to be part of the game," Nuggets coach Michael Malone told reporters, when asked about the incident. "Just give the ball up, man."

RELATED Ex-Michigan basketball center Hunter Dickinson to transfer to Kansas

Referee Tony Brothers, who issued the technical foul, explained the sequence in a pool report. He said Jokic "deliberately" shoved Ishbia, but did not believe he deserved an ejection, in addition to the technical foul.

Advertisement

"I just deemed the technical foul the appropriate penalty for what happened over there," Brothers said. "He didn't just run over and hit a fan. There was some engagement, so I deemed the technical foul the appropriate penalty."

The NBA could opt to issue further discipline to the Nuggets star.

Suns forward Kevin Durant and guard Devin Booker scored 36 points apiece to spark the Game 4 victory. The best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals series is tied 2-2.

The No. 4 Suns outscored the top-seeded Nuggets 20-10 off fast breaks and 40-11 off the bench. Suns guard Landry Shamet led the bench effort with 19 points, including five 3-pointers.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray scored 28 points in the loss. Forward Michael Porter Jr. chipped in 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Game 5 will tip off at 10 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Denver. The winner of the series will face the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers or No. 6 Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals. The Lakers lead that series 2-1.

Latest Headlines

76ers' James Harden sparks 'do or die' Game 4 win vs. Celtics
NBA // 41 minutes ago
76ers' James Harden sparks 'do or die' Game 4 win vs. Celtics
May 8 (UPI) -- James Harden scored a game-high 42 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer in overtime, to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a dramatic win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Miami Heat smother New York Knicks for 2-1 playoff series lead
NBA // 1 day ago
Miami Heat smother New York Knicks for 2-1 playoff series lead
MIAMI, May 6 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler returned from a short injury hiatus and Miami Heat defenders constantly agitated New York Knicks shooters in a dominant Game 3 victory in the Eastern Conference semifinal series Saturday in Miami.
Warriors play with 'force,' even playoff series vs. Lakers
NBA // 3 days ago
Warriors play with 'force,' even playoff series vs. Lakers
May 5 (UPI) -- Klay Thompson made eight 3-pointers en route to 30 points and the Golden State Warriors increased their physicality to beat the Los Angeles Lakers and even their Western Conference semifinals playoff series 1-1.
Milwaukee Bucks fire coach Mike Budenholzer after five seasons
NBA // 3 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks fire coach Mike Budenholzer after five seasons
May 4 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks fired coach Mike Budenholzer after five seasons, including a 2021 championship campaign, the team announced.
Jaylen Brown, Celtics crush 76ers to tie NBA playoff series
NBA // 4 days ago
Jaylen Brown, Celtics crush 76ers to tie NBA playoff series
May 4 (UPI) -- Jaylen Brown scored 25 points and the Boston Celtics bench supplied another 54 in a dominant Game 2 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, tying the Eastern Conference semifinals series 1-1.
Lakers' Anthony Davis bullies Warriors in Game 1 playoff win
NBA // 4 days ago
Lakers' Anthony Davis bullies Warriors in Game 1 playoff win
May 3 (UPI) -- Anthony Davis erupted for 30 points and 23 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 117-112 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series in San Francisco.
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid wins first NBA MVP
NBA // 5 days ago
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid wins first NBA MVP
May 3 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid claimed his first NBA MVP Award, edging former winners Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic for the honor, the league announced.
76ers' James Harden nets 45, game-winner for playoff lead over Celtics
NBA // 6 days ago
76ers' James Harden nets 45, game-winner for playoff lead over Celtics
May 2 (UPI) -- James Harden scored a game-high 45 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer, to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a narrow triumph over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series.
NBA playoffs: Stephen Curry scores Game 7 record 50, Warriors eliminate Kings
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA playoffs: Stephen Curry scores Game 7 record 50, Warriors eliminate Kings
May 1 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored an NBA Game 7 record 50 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a blowout victory and eliminating the Sacramento Kings from the playoffs.
Celtics slip by Hawks, win NBA playoff series
NBA // 1 week ago
Celtics slip by Hawks, win NBA playoff series
April 28 (UPI) -- Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum scored 32 and 30 points, respectively, to lead the Boston Celtics to a playoff series-clinching win over the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meet the 18 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 18 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Vida Blue, 1971 MVP and 3-time World Series champ, dies at 73
Vida Blue, 1971 MVP and 3-time World Series champ, dies at 73
Seven horses died at Churchill Downs leading up to Kentucky Derby day
Seven horses died at Churchill Downs leading up to Kentucky Derby day
Kentucky Derby winner Mage eyes Preakness; probe into horse deaths continues
Kentucky Derby winner Mage eyes Preakness; probe into horse deaths continues
Formula 1: Max Verstappen outduels Sergio Perez, wins Miami Grand Prix
Formula 1: Max Verstappen outduels Sergio Perez, wins Miami Grand Prix
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement