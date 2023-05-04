Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
May 4, 2023 / 6:11 PM

Ex-Michigan basketball center Hunter Dickinson to transfer to Kansas

By Alex Butler
Former Michigan center Hunter Dickinson averaged 18.5 points per game last season. Photo by Marc-Gregor Campredon/Wikimedia Commons
Former Michigan center Hunter Dickinson averaged 18.5 points per game last season. Photo by Marc-Gregor Campredon/Wikimedia Commons

May 4 (UPI) -- Hunter Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 center who spent the last three seasons at Michigan, will play at Kansas next season, he announced Thursday on social media.

Dickinson said Wednesday night that weighing the option to transfer was the "hardest decision" he has ever made.

Advertisement

Dickinson averaged more than 18 points per game in each of his final two seasons at Michigan. He logged 9.0 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 assists per game last season, in addition to his 1.5 points per game for the Wolverines.

He earned second-team All-American honors in 2020-21, his freshman season at Michigan.

"This decision might have even been harder than the first one coming out of high school, having all these coaches hit you up again," Dickinson said in a video he posted on Instagram and Twitter. "Then again, it was also kinda easier going through it. I'm just really glad it's over now."

Advertisement

"I just wanted to tell you I'm going to come play for you next year at Kansas," Dickinson told Kansas coach Bill Self in the video.

RELATED Ex-Louisville basketball star Hailey Van Lith to join champion LSU

Junior forward Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 20.1 points per game last season. Freshman guard Gradey Dick averaged 14.1 points. Sophomore forward K.J. Adams averaged 10.6 points per game.

Wilson and Dick declared for the 2023 NBA Draft. Kansas guard Kevin McCullar, who averaged 10.7 points per game, also declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, but maintains eligibility to return.

The Jayhawks, who won the championship in 2021-22, went 28-8 in 2022-23 en route to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. They went on to lose to No. 8 Arkansas in the second round.

RELATED NBA playoffs: Jimmy Butler scores record 56 as Heat rally past Bucks

Read More

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid wins first NBA MVP

Latest Headlines

Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Sports News // 1 day ago
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
May 3 (UPI) -- The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday at the storied Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Here are the horses entered in the Run for the Roses.
Kentucky Derby trainer suspended, horse scratched, after two horse deaths
Sports News // 24 minutes ago
Kentucky Derby trainer suspended, horse scratched, after two horse deaths
May 4 (UPI) -- Kentucky Derby trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. was suspended by Churchill Downs and all his horses, including Derby entrant Lord Miles, have been ordered scratched after the unexplained deaths of two of the trainer's horses.
Alabama to fire coach Brad Bohannon amid baseball betting probe
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Alabama to fire coach Brad Bohannon amid baseball betting probe
May 4 (UPI) -- Alabama will fire coach Brad Bohannon on Thursday amid an investigation into potential suspicious wagering activity during a Crimson Tide game against the LSU Tigers, the school announced.
White Sox's Kenyan Middleton calls out 'cheater' Carlos Correa after beating Twins
MLB // 8 hours ago
White Sox's Kenyan Middleton calls out 'cheater' Carlos Correa after beating Twins
May 4 (UPI) -- Kenyan Middleton said he had extra motivation to strike out Carlos Correa, ending the Chicago White Sox's win over the Minnesota Twins, citing the infielder's alleged role in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.
NHL playoffs: Hurricanes, Golden Knights take 1-0 series leads
NHL // 9 hours ago
NHL playoffs: Hurricanes, Golden Knights take 1-0 series leads
May 4 (UPI) -- Jesper Fast and the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes scored five goals, while goaltender Frederik Anderson allowed just one, in a dominant win over the New Jersey Devils to start their Eastern Conference semifinals series.
Jaylen Brown, Celtics crush 76ers to tie NBA playoff series
NBA // 10 hours ago
Jaylen Brown, Celtics crush 76ers to tie NBA playoff series
May 4 (UPI) -- Jaylen Brown scored 25 points and the Boston Celtics bench supplied another 54 in a dominant Game 2 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, tying the Eastern Conference semifinals series 1-1.
Jackson Mahomes, brother of Chiefs QB, arrested on sexual battery charges
Sports News // 1 day ago
Jackson Mahomes, brother of Chiefs QB, arrested on sexual battery charges
May 3 (UPI) -- Jackson Mahomes, the brother of NFL star Patrick Mahomes, was arrested and charged with sexual battery Wednesday morning in Olathe, Kan., authorities told UPI. He was released Wednesday afternoon.
U.S. sprinter Tori Bowie, three-time Olympic medalist, dies at 32
Sports News // 1 day ago
U.S. sprinter Tori Bowie, three-time Olympic medalist, dies at 32
May 3 (UPI) -- American sprinter Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist, has died, her agency announced Wednesday. She was 32.
Jets expected to sign wide receiver Randall Cobb to 1-year deal
NFL // 1 day ago
Jets expected to sign wide receiver Randall Cobb to 1-year deal
May 3 (UPI) -- The New York Jets are expected to sign veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb to a one-year contract, a league source told UPI on Wednesday morning.
Lakers' Anthony Davis bullies Warriors in Game 1 playoff win
NBA // 1 day ago
Lakers' Anthony Davis bullies Warriors in Game 1 playoff win
May 3 (UPI) -- Anthony Davis erupted for 30 points and 23 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 117-112 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series in San Francisco.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Jaylen Brown, Celtics crush 76ers to tie NBA playoff series
Jaylen Brown, Celtics crush 76ers to tie NBA playoff series
Tennis legend Serena Williams pregnant with second child
Tennis legend Serena Williams pregnant with second child
White Sox's Kenyan Middleton calls out 'cheater' Carlos Correa after beating Twins
White Sox's Kenyan Middleton calls out 'cheater' Carlos Correa after beating Twins
Jackson Mahomes, brother of Chiefs QB, arrested on sexual battery charges
Jackson Mahomes, brother of Chiefs QB, arrested on sexual battery charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement