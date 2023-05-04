Ex-Michigan basketball center Hunter Dickinson to transfer to Kansas

Former Michigan center Hunter Dickinson averaged 18.5 points per game last season. Photo by Marc-Gregor Campredon/Wikimedia Commons

May 4 (UPI) -- Hunter Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 center who spent the last three seasons at Michigan, will play at Kansas next season, he announced Thursday on social media. Dickinson said Wednesday night that weighing the option to transfer was the "hardest decision" he has ever made. Advertisement

Dickinson averaged more than 18 points per game in each of his final two seasons at Michigan. He logged 9.0 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 assists per game last season, in addition to his 1.5 points per game for the Wolverines.

He earned second-team All-American honors in 2020-21, his freshman season at Michigan.

"This decision might have even been harder than the first one coming out of high school, having all these coaches hit you up again," Dickinson said in a video he posted on Instagram and Twitter. "Then again, it was also kinda easier going through it. I'm just really glad it's over now."

"I just wanted to tell you I'm going to come play for you next year at Kansas," Dickinson told Kansas coach Bill Self in the video.

Junior forward Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 20.1 points per game last season. Freshman guard Gradey Dick averaged 14.1 points. Sophomore forward K.J. Adams averaged 10.6 points per game.

Wilson and Dick declared for the 2023 NBA Draft. Kansas guard Kevin McCullar, who averaged 10.7 points per game, also declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, but maintains eligibility to return.

The Jayhawks, who won the championship in 2021-22, went 28-8 in 2022-23 en route to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. They went on to lose to No. 8 Arkansas in the second round.