Mike Budenholzer posted a 271-120 record in five seasons as coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks fired coach Mike Budenholzer after five seasons, including a 2021 championship campaign, the team announced Thursday. "The decision to make this change was very difficult," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a news release. "Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks' first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success. Advertisement

"We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee. This is an opportunity for us to refocus and re-energize our efforts as we continue building toward our next championship season."

Budenholzer led the Bucks to an NBA-best 58-24 record and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this season. But the No. 8 seed Miami Heat upset the Bucks in five games in the first round of the playoffs.

Budenholzer, 53, posted a 217-120 regular-season record during his time with the Bucks. He went 213-197 in five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks before he joined the Bucks in 2013.

The two-time NBA Coach of the Year was an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs from 1996-97 through 2012-13.