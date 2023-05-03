Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid wins first NBA MVP

1/5

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (L) averaged an NBA-high 33.1 points per game this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid claimed his first NBA MVP Award, edging former winners Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic for the honor, the league announced. Embiid received 73 first-place votes and a total of 915 points to win the award Tuesday night. Jokic, the winner in 2021-22 and 2020-21, finished second with 15 first-place votes and 674 points. Antetokounmpo, who won in 2018-19 and 2019-20, finished third with 12 first-place votes and 606 points. Advertisement

"It's been a long time coming, a lot of hard work," Embiid said on TNT's broadcast of the announcement. "I've been through a lot, and I'm not just talking about basketball."

Embiid, 29, averaged a league- and career-high 33.1 points per game in 66 starts this season. He also logged 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1 steal per game. The six-time All-Star, who also won the scoring title last season, helped lead the 76ers to a 54-28 regular-season record and the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Jokic, 28, nearly averaged a triple-double, with 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game this season for the Denver Nuggets. Antetokounmpo, 28, averaged a career-high 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum finished fourth in MVP voting, followed by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler rounded out the Top 10 vote-getters.

"Let me start by saying I am absolutely thrilled for Joel on winning the MVP award," 76ers coach Doc Rivers said in a news release. "He is the real deal and deserves every bit of recognition that comes his way.

"He embodies everything that the honor stands for. His drive to improve is unmatched, and like the saying 'a dream doesn't become reality through magic, it takes hard work', he's put in the work. What's most impressive is the why. He puts in the work because he wants to be a winner."

The Celtics will host the Celtics in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference semifinals series at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston. The 76ers played without Embiid, who is dealing with a knee sprain, in a Game 1 win. Rivers told reporters Tuesday that Embiid remains doubtful for Game 2.

