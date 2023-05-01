Advertisement
NBA
May 1, 2023 / 7:27 AM

NBA playoffs: Stephen Curry scores Game 7 record 50, Warriors eliminate Kings

By Alex Butler
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry scored 30 of his 50 points in the second half of a playoff series-clinching win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday in Sacramento. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
May 1 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored an NBA Game 7 record 50 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a blowout victory and eliminating the Sacramento Kings from the playoffs.

Curry made 20 of 38 shots, including seven 3-pointers, in the 120-100 victory Sunday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The No. 6 Warriors, who won the series 4-3, will meet LeBron James and the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

"It was a really fun series," Curry told reporters. "It was tough from Game 1 to Game 7. It was a vibe of different adjustments from game to game."

The Warriors held the No. 3 Kings to 37.5% shooting and led by as many as 24 points. Center Kevon Looney totaled 11 points and 21 rebounds, including 10 on the offensive end, for the Warriors.

Curry scored 10 points over the first 12 minutes, but the Kings led 31-30 to start the second quarter. He poured in another 10 in the second quarter, but the Warriors trailed 58-56 at halftime.

The Warriors used an 11-1 run to take a 69-62 edge with 7:50 remaining in the third. They carried a 91-81 to start the fourth. The Warriors went on a 16-2 run to start the final quarter. They pushed their lead to 115-91 for their biggest lead of the night with 2:57 remaining.

Curry scored 16 over the final 12 minutes.

RELATED NBA playoffs: Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat eliminate Milwaukee Bucks

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins and guard Klay Thompson scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, in the victory. Kings guard Domantas Sabonis scored 22 points in the loss.

The Warriors will host the Lakers in Game 1 of a Western Conference semifinals series at 10 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Earlier Sunday, the No. 8 Miami Heat edged the No. 5 New York Knicks in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series 108-101 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Game 2 will be Tuesday in New York.

RELATED Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard diagnosed with torn meniscus

The winner of that series will meet the No. 2 Boston Celtics or No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference finals. The 76ers will face the Celtics in Game 1 of their semifinals series at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Boston. The No. 1 Denver Nuggets will face the No. 4 Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of their semifinals series at 10 p.m. Monday in Denver.

The Nuggets lead that series 1-0. The winner will meet the Lakers or Warriors in the Western Conference finals.

Latest Headlines

