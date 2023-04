Star forward Kawhi Leonard (R) missed the final three games of the Los Angeles Clippers' first-round playoff series with the Phoenix Suns because of a torn meniscus. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard sustained a torn meniscus in his right knee, which forced him to miss the final three games of the Los Angeles Clippers' first-round playoff series with the Phoenix Suns. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and USA Today about the diagnosis Wednesday morning. Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season because of a torn ACL in the same knee. He sustained that injury during the 2020-21 postseason. Advertisement

The five-time All-NBA selection and two-time champion averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 52 appearances this season for the Clippers.

Leonard scored 38 points to lead the No. 5 Clippers to a 115-110 win over the No. 4 Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference series on April 16 in Phoenix.

The Clippers said Leonard sustained a knee sprain in Game 1, but he returned in Game 2. Leonard scored 31 in that April 18 matchup, but the Suns beat the Clippers to tie the series.

The Suns beat the Clippers 129-124 in Game 3 on Thursday in Los Angeles. They went up 3-1 with a 112-100 win Saturday in Los Angeles. The Suns captured the best-of-seven game series with a 136-130 win in Game 5 on Tuesday in Phoenix.

Advertisement

Leonard, 31, is signed through 2023-24 and is to be paid a $45.6 million salary next season. His pact features a $48.7 million player option for 2024-25.

The Suns will face the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals Saturday in Denver.