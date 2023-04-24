Advertisement
NBA
April 24, 2023 / 7:42 AM

Golden State Warriors survive Sacramento Kings, even playoff series

By Alex Butler
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (C) scored 32 points in a 126-125 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday in San Francisco. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (C) scored 32 points in a 126-125 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday in San Francisco. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

April 24 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored a team-high 32 points and the Golden State Warriors survived a 38-point effort from De'Aaron Fox to beat the Sacramento Kings in Game 4, tying their Western Conference playoff series 2-2.

The Warriors shot 50% and made 41.2% of their 3-pointers in the 126-125 victory Sunday at Chase Center in San Francisco. The game featured 19 lead changes and was tied 10 times.

"I think we understand how we bounced back in these last two games, the things we've done differently and the physicality we've played with," Curry told reporters.

"We need to bottle that up and take it to Sacramento. ... We know we have to win one in Sacramento in this series."

Curry also committed a last-minute blunder, calling a timeout with 42.4 seconds left when the Warriors were out of timeouts. The error resulted in a free throw and extra possession for the Kings, who cut the deficit to one point. Curry missed on the next possession.

The Kings then missed a final attempt, which allowed the Warriors to escape with the tight victory.

"I looked over at the bench and everybody was shaking their head," Curry said. "It was an unfortunate situation, but a good learning lesson. Thankfully we came away with the win."

RELATED Warriors' Draymond Green suspended 1 game for stomping on Domantas Sabonis

The Kings and Warriors each scored 50 points in the paint. The Kings outscored the Warriors 39-20 off the bench and 18-15 off turnovers.

The Warriors and Kings exchanged the lead 11 times over the first 7 minutes. The Kings scored seven unanswered to end the quarter and carried a 32-31 lead into the second. Fox poured in 10 over the first 12 minutes.

The Kings guard scored another 11 in the next quarter, when the Kings outscored the Warriors 37-34. They led 69-65 at halftime.

RELATED Kings take 2-0 lead on Warriors; Draymond Green ejected

Kings forward Harrison Barnes hit a 3-pointer to start the third. The Warriors answered with an 11-2 run to tighten the score. They later added a 7-0 run and outscored the Kings 37-23 in the quarter to carry a 102-92 lead into the fourth.

The Kings scored seven unanswered to start the final quarter. They added another 8-2 run to take a 107-106 lead with 9 minutes remaining. Curry and the Warriors answered with an 8-2 run to earn a 5-point lead.

The Kings rallied, but never took another lead. Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins hit a shot with 1:25 remaining for another 5-point edge. Curry then committed his timeout error, which allowed Kings guard Malik Monk to make a technical free throw. Fox followed with a 3-pointer, which cut the deficit to one.

Curry missed a jump shot on the next possession. Barnes then missed what would have been a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left.

Fox scored a dozen in the fourth, when the Kings outscored the Warriors 33-24. Curry scored 10 over the final 12 minutes.

Fox made 14 of 31 shots and totaled nine rebounds and five assists in the loss. Kings forward Keegan Murray chipped in 23 points and seven rebounds.

Warriors forward Klay Thompson scored 26 points in the victory. Guard Jordan Poole scored 22 points. Forward Draymond Green chipped in 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists off the Warriors bench.

Game 5 will tip off at 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

