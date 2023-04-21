Stephen Curry nets 36, leads Warriors past Kings in Game 3

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) made six 3-pointers in a win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday in San Francisco. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

April 21 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored 36 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a dominant victory over the Sacramento Kings in Game 3 of their Western Conference playoff series. The Kings still lead the series 2-1. Curry made 12 of 25 shots, including six 3-pointers, in the 114-97 win Thursday at Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors lead by as many as 23 points. Advertisement

The Warriors won despite playing without suspended forward Draymond Green and guard Gary Payton II, who was out due to an illness.

"This was what we were supposed to do," Curry told reporters. "Being down those two guys, who bring so much to our defensive side and identity as a whole, we had to have guys step up."

The Warriors scored 22 points off turnovers and never trailed in the Game 3 victory. Game 4 will be Sunday at Chase Center.

Guard Jordan Poole dunked about two minutes into the game and the Warriors never looked back. Forward Klay Thompson followed with a 3-pointer on the next possession. The Warriors carried a 29-20 edge into the second quarter.

Advertisement

Curry poured in 15 over the next 12 minutes. The Warriors led 53-41 at halftime. Both teams scored 31 in the third. The Warriors outscored the Kings 30-25 over the final 12 minutes to seal the victory.

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins totaled 20 points. Poole netted 16 points. Thompson and guard Moses Moody scored 13 points apiece.

Kings guard De'Aaron Fox scored 26 points and logged nine rebounds and nine assists. Kings forward Harrison Barnes chipped in 17 points in the loss.

Game 4 will tip off at 3:30 p.m. EDT Sunday in San Francisco. The winner of the best-of-seven game series will meet the Los Angeles Lakers or Memphis Grizzlies in the second round. That series is tied 1-1.