Kings take 2-0 lead on Warriors; Draymond Green ejected

April 18 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings scored 25 points off turnovers and had six players score in double figures to beat the Golden State Warriors for a 2-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference playoff series. De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points apiece in the 114-106 victory Monday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Warriors totaled 20 turnovers, were outscored 54-40 in the paint, 36-21 off the bench and 17-12 off fast breaks. Advertisement

"We knew we had to be better at home and, in these first two games, we protected home court," Fox told reporters. "That's about all we are taking from it. We protected home court.

"Now we have to go in their building, where they are one of the best teams at home in the league, and try to win a game."

Star guard Stephen Curry scored a game-high 28 points for the Warriors. Veteran forward Draymond Green, who scored eight points, was ejected with 7:03 remaining for stomping on Sabonis.

"They just made a couple more plays down the stretch, in terms of putting pressure on our defense," Curry said. "But I liked the way we fought back and competed."

The Warriors and Kings exchanged the lead several times through the first quarter. The Warriors then used a 12-2 run for a 17-10 edge. They led 23-17 at the end of the first.

The Kings went on a 9-0 run in the second to take a 33-27 lead. They outscored the Warriors 41-29 in the quarter and led 58-52 at halftime.

The Kings used a 10-0 run to push their lead to 13 midway through the third. The Warriors outscored the Kings 8-2 over the final 3:20 of the quarter to cut the deficit to eight. Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins scored 13 points in the quarter.

The Warriors used another run to tie the score midway through the fourth, but the Kings answered. Warriors guard Klay Thompson hit 3-pointers on two consecutive possessions to cut the deficit to 102-101 with 3:11 remaining. The Kings then outscored the Warriors 12-5 over the final three minutes to secure the victory.

Curry scored all 13 of his second-half points in the fourth quarter. He made just 3 of 13 3-point attempts in the loss. Wiggins and Thompson scored 22 and 21 points, respectively.

Kings guard Malik Monk scored 18 points off the bench. Fellow guards Kevin Huerter and Davion Mitchell chipped in 15 and 14 points, respectively. Kings forward Harrison Barnes scored 13 points in the win.

The Kings will battle the Warriors in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series at 10 p.m. EDT Thursday in San Francisco.