NBA
April 17, 2023 / 9:45 AM

Ja Morant injures hand, says Grizzlies-Lakers Game 2 status 'in jeopardy'

By Alex Butler
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (R) injured his right hand, putting his status in doubt for Game 2 of a Western Conference playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday in Memphis. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (R) injured his right hand, putting his status in doubt for Game 2 of a Western Conference playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday in Memphis. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Ja Morant, who sustained a hand injury during the Memphis Grizzlies' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their NBA playoff series, says his status for Game 2 is "in jeopardy."

Morant sustained the right hand injury in the fourth quarter of the 128-112 setback Sunday in Memphis. Game 2 of the first-round Western Conference series will be Wednesday in Memphis.

"My main focus was to be out there for my guys. This is another incident where that's pretty much in jeopardy," Morant told reporters.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant's X-ray results were negative and that the medical team is "looking at everything," when asked if Morant also will be evaluated for a wrist injury. Morant said he was in pain after the game.

"We are taking it one day at a time," Jenkins said of Morant's Game 2 status. "I can't answer that. I'm not the medical expert."

Morant scored 18 points in the loss. Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a game-high 31 points. Lakers forward LeBron James logged 21 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Forward Rui Hachimura scored 29 points off the Lakers bench. Lakers guard Austin Reaves and center Anthony Davis chipped in 23 and 22 points, respectively.

RELATED Former NBA star Shawn Kemp charged with assault after shooting

Morant also injured his right hand during a Grizzlies win over the Milwaukee Bucks on April 7 in Milwaukee. He sustained another injury to that hand when he drove toward the rim late Sunday in Memphis.

The Grizzlies trailed 105-101 with 5:48 remaining. Morant dribbled near half court at the start of his injury sequence. He then dribbled to his left and drove into the paint.

Morant picked up his dribble, stepped into the area and elevated. Davis stepped into the area and held his ground. Morant collided with the Lakers forward and awkwardly fell on his right hand.

RELATED DeMar DeRozan's daughter distracts Raptors with screams in Bulls game

Morant, who was called for an offensive foul for the run-in with Davis, screamed in pain and briefly stayed on the ground. He then went to the Grizzlies locker room. Morant later returned to the bench, but did not reenter the game.

Morant averaged 26.2 points, a career-high 8.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game this season for the Grizzlies, who earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies will host the Lakers in Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Memphis.

"I'm going to do anything to try to be out there for my team, be out there on the floor," Morant said. "It's pretty much how much I can tolerate. If I feel like I can go out there and be somewhat myself, I'll probably play.

"But if not, I don't want to do anything to hurt the team."

