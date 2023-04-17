Advertisement
NBA
April 17, 2023 / 8:37 AM

NBA playoffs: Kawhi Leonard scores 38, leads Clippers past Suns

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard totaled 38 points, five rebounds and five assists in a win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in Phoenix. Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard totaled 38 points, five rebounds and five assists in a win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in Phoenix. Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

April 17 (UPI) -- Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 38 points, including 25 in the second half, to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a tight victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of a Western Conference playoff series.

Leonard made 13 of 24 shots and logged five rebounds and five assists in the 115-110 win Sunday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Advertisement

"We gotta give it our all," Leonard told reporters. "It's just Game 1. We've got a lot to do."

Clippers guard Russell Westbrook made just 3 of his 19 shots, but provided great defense and made clutch free throws down the stretch to assist in the victory.

RELATED Former NBA star Shawn Kemp charged with assault after shooting

The game featured six lead changes and was tied 11 times. The Clippers led by as many as 16 points. They outscored the Suns 34-10 off the bench.

The Clippers and Suns played a tight game through the start of the first quarter. The Clippers used a 15-3 run to build a 33-18 edge at the start of the second quarter. Clippers guard Eric Gordon scored 12 points over the first 12 minutes.

Advertisement

Suns star Kevin Durant answered with 17 points in the second quarter. The Suns outscored the Clippers 36-29 in the frame, but still trailed 59-54 at halftime.

RELATED DeMar DeRozan's daughter distracts Raptors with screams in Bulls game

Leonard scored 12 in the third, but the Suns outscored the Clippers 27-22 to tie the score at 81-81 to start the fourth.

The Suns tied the game four times through the first four minutes of the final quarter. Durant made a jumper with 6:50 remaining to give the Suns a 96-95 edge, but Leonard answered with a shot on the next possession to give the lead back to the Clippers.

Guard Terance Mann made a layup, was fouled and sank a free throw less than two minutes later and the Clippers never trailed again.

Westbrook made two free throws to push the Clippers lead to 111-108 with 17.6 seconds remaining. He went on to block a layup from Suns guard Devin Booker about seven seconds later to preserve the advantage.

Westbrook totaled just nine points, but also recorded 11 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks. Gordon totaled 19 points in the win.

Durant led the Suns with 27 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. Booker totaled 26 points in the loss. Suns forward Torrey Craig scored 22 points. Veteran guard Chris Paul logged seven points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Suns.

Advertisement

The Suns will host the Clippers in the second game of the best-of-seven series at 10 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Phoenix.

Read More

Heat upset Bucks in Game 1; Tyler Herro, Giannis Antetokounmpo injured

Latest Headlines

Heat upset Bucks in Game 1; Tyler Herro, Giannis Antetokounmpo injured
NBA // 1 hour ago
Heat upset Bucks in Game 1; Tyler Herro, Giannis Antetokounmpo injured
April 17 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 35 points to lead the Miami Heat to a Game 1 playoff upset of the Milwaukee Bucks. Heat guard Tyler Herro and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo each were injured in the series opener.
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp charged with assault after shooting
NBA // 1 day ago
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp charged with assault after shooting
April 15 (UPI) -- Former Seattle SuperSonics star Shawn Kemp was charged with first-degree assault after allegedly shooting three rounds from a .357 revolver into a parked SUV last month.
DeMar DeRozan's daughter distracts Raptors with screams in Bulls game
NBA // 4 days ago
DeMar DeRozan's daughter distracts Raptors with screams in Bulls game
April 13 (UPI) -- DeMar DeRozan's 9-year-old daughter, Diar, went viral on social media while she assisted the Chicago Bulls with screams at Toronto Raptors players as they shot free throws during an NBA play-in game in Toronto.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder past Pelicans in NBA play-in game
NBA // 4 days ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder past Pelicans in NBA play-in game
April 13 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 32 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in a Western Conference NBA play-in tournament game. The meeting featured 13 lead changes.
LeBron James leads Lakers past Timberwolves for NBA playoff spot
NBA // 5 days ago
LeBron James leads Lakers past Timberwolves for NBA playoff spot
April 12 (UPI) -- LeBron James totaled a game-high 30 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a comeback, overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA play-in tournament game in Los Angeles.
Atlanta Hawks hammer Miami Heat, clinch NBA playoff berth
NBA // 5 days ago
Atlanta Hawks hammer Miami Heat, clinch NBA playoff berth
MIAMI, April 11 (UPI) -- Trae Young glided around defenders for smooth scores and dished out acrobatic assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a dominant win over the Miami Heat in an NBA play-in tournament game Tuesday in Miami.
Hawks-Heat, Lakers-Timberwolves to tip off NBA play-in tournament
NBA // 6 days ago
Hawks-Heat, Lakers-Timberwolves to tip off NBA play-in tournament
MIAMI, April 11 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will host the Atlanta Hawks to launch the NBA play-in tournament Tuesday in Miami. Eight teams will play in the six-game tournament to determine the final four teams for the playoffs.
Timberwolves' Gobert punches teammate, gets sent home
NBA // 1 week ago
Timberwolves' Gobert punches teammate, gets sent home
April 10 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Timberwolves sent star center Rudy Gobert home after he punched teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout in the second quarter of their recent win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Former NBA player Ben Gordon arrested on weapons charges
NBA // 1 week ago
Former NBA player Ben Gordon arrested on weapons charges
April 6 (UPI) -- Former Chicago Bulls player Ben Gordon was arrested this week on weapons charges, and officers said he was behaving in a "bizarre" manner at the time, police confirmed Thursday.
Miami guard Jordan Miller declares for 2023 NBA Draft
NBA // 1 week ago
Miami guard Jordan Miller declares for 2023 NBA Draft
April 5 (UPI) -- Miami guard Jordan Miller, who averaged 15.4 points and 57.4% of his field goals in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, will enter the 2023 NBA Draft, he announced Wednesday on social media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp charged with assault after shooting
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp charged with assault after shooting
Man disguises himself as woman to compete in Kenya chess tournament
Man disguises himself as woman to compete in Kenya chess tournament
Heat upset Bucks in Game 1; Tyler Herro, Giannis Antetokounmpo injured
Heat upset Bucks in Game 1; Tyler Herro, Giannis Antetokounmpo injured
Disarm joins Kentucky Derby field with weekend win; Clairiere edges Secret Oath
Disarm joins Kentucky Derby field with weekend win; Clairiere edges Secret Oath
DeMar DeRozan's daughter distracts Raptors with screams in Bulls game
DeMar DeRozan's daughter distracts Raptors with screams in Bulls game
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement