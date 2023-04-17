Heat upset Bucks in Game 1; Tyler Herro, Giannis Antetokounmpo injured

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler totaled 35 points, 11 assists and five rebounds in a playoff win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday in Milwaukee. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

April 17 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 35 points to lead the Miami Heat to a Game 1 playoff upset of the Milwaukee Bucks. Heat guard Tyler Herro and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo each were injured in the series opener. Butler made 15 of 27 shots and logged 11 assists, five rebounds and three steals in the 130-117 victory Sunday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Advertisement

"I just control what I can control, in the end," Butler told reporters. "I play basketball the right way, no matter who is out there on the floor on my team or on the opposing team.

"I'm going to stay aggressive, make sure my guys get their shots, defend as I'm supposed to defend and do whatever it takes to try to get my team a win."

Antetokounmpo scored six points in 10:50, but was ruled out in the second quarter because of a lower back contusion. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters that he will be monitored before his status for Game 2 is determined.

"We have to wait and see what the doctors say and most importantly what Giannis says," Budenholzer said.

The Heat said Herro sustained a broken hand in the first half of the victory. He is expected to miss extended time because of that injury. He scored 12 points in 19:28 before his exit.

The Heat shot 59.5% from the floor, including 60% from 3-point range in Sunday's win. They totaled 32 assists, outscored the Bucks 62-46 in the paint and 14-6 off fast breaks. They led by as many as 15 points.

"We feel good. Credit to Jimmy Butler, he was great," Budenholzer said. "He is going to see a lot of bodies and a lot of different people [defenders]. We will do better going forward."

Antetokounmpo scored the first points of the night 37 seconds into the game, but the Bucks never led again. Butler scored 14 over the first 12 minutes and the Heat carried a 33-24 edge into the second quarter.

The Heat outscored the Bucks by four in the second and led 68-55 at halftime. Both teams scored 62 points over the final two quarters. Heat center Bam Adebayo scored 17 in the second half. Bucks forward Khris Middleton scored 13 of his 33 points over the final 12 minutes.

Adebayo totaled 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Heat forward/center Kevin Love chipped in 18 points off the bench. Heat guard Gabe Vincent and forward Caleb Martin scored 15 points apiece in the win.

The Bucks will host the Heat in Game 2 at 9 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Milwaukee. Game 3 of the best-of-seven game series will be Saturday in Miami.