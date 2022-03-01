Charlotte Hornets signing guard Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract

Former Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas averaged 41.3 points over three games with the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G League this past week. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

March 1 (UPI) -- Two-time All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is signing a short-term contract with the Charlotte Hornets. League sources told ESPN and the Charlotte Observer on Tuesday that Thomas and the Hornets reached an agreement on a 10-day pact. The move is expected to be formalized Wednesday so Charlotte can maximize the length of the deal. Advertisement

Thomas has averaged 41.3 points over three games in the past week with the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G League. There have been just three 45-point games in the G League this season, and Thomas has recorded two of them -- including his 46-point outing on Feb. 26.

The 33-year-old Thomas previously signed 10-day contracts with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks this season, appearing in five total games. He has averaged 8.6 points and two assists per game in the 2021-22 campaign.

Thomas had All-Star seasons with the Boston Celtics in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns before a major hip injury derailed his NBA career. He has spent most of the past two seasons out of the league.

He has averaged 18 points and 4.9 assists across 533 career games (362 starts) with the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, Lakers, Pelicans, Celtics and Mavericks.

The Hornets (30-32) have struggled in recent weeks, dropping 11 of their last 13 games to slip to ninth in the Eastern Conference standings.