Former Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a three-team trade involving the New York Knicks and Wizards. The Clippers planned to waive him following the trade. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Clippers officially waived former All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas, the team said.

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank announced the roster move Saturday. Thomas, 31, was acquired Thursday as part of a three-team trade with the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards.

The move frees up a second roster spot for the Clippers as the team eyes a playoff run. Los Angeles planned to waive Thomas once the agreement was finalized.

The Clippers' backcourt consists of Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and Landry Shamet, leaving Thomas as disposable.

Thursday's three-team deal saw Marcus Morris and Thomas sent to the Clippers, with Jerome Robinson going to the Wizards. The Knicks received Moe Harkless and a 2020 first-round draft pick in the trade.

Thomas averaged 12.2 points per game with the Wizards this season. In his NBA career, he has averaged 18.1 points and five assists in 28.9 minutes per game.