Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a deal with the Detroit Pistons to acquire All-Star big man Andre Drummond.

League sources told ESPN and The Ringer on Thursday that Detroit will receive forward John Henson, veteran guard Brandon Knight and a 2023 second-round draft pick from the Cavaliers in the trade. According to ESPN, the draft choice involved in the deal will be the lesser pick of the Golden State Warriors or Cleveland.

Drummond, a two-time All-Star selection, has an opt-out clause in his contract for next season. According to ESPN, the Pistons believed they would lose him in free agency and began shopping him around the league.

After news of the agreement became public, Drummond tweeted that he wasn't given a "heads up" about the trade.

"If there's one thing I [have] learned about the NBA, there's no friends or loyalty," Drummond wrote on Twitter. "I've given my heart and soul to the Pistons, and to have this happen with no heads up makes me realize even more that this is just a business! I love you Detroit ... You will always have a special place in my heart!"

Drummond, 26, has averaged a career-high 17.8 points this season, his eighth with the Pistons. Along with his offensive production, he has tallied 15.8 rebounds per game, the second-highest total in his NBA career.

Drummond, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Pistons, led the league in rebounding in three of the last four seasons.