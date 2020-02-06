New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris Sr. (13) has averaged a career-high 19.6 points per game this season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards agreed to a three-team trade that will send Marcus Morris and former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas to the Clippers.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Thursday that former Clippers guard Jerome Robinson will join the Wizards. The Knicks will receive Moe Harkless and a 2020 first-round draft pick in the deal.

Once the agreement is finalized, the Clippers are expected to waive Thomas, according to ESPN. The 30-year-old guard has averaged 12.2 points per game this season, his first with the Wizards.

Morris, 30, will join a Western Conference-contending Clippers team that currently sits three games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 1 seed in the conference. He has averaged a career-best 19.6 points per game this season while shooting a career-high 43.9 percent from 3-point range.

The Lakers also had trade discussions with the Knicks involving Morris, according to ESPN. New York wanted a package that included Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green and future second-round picks, a price tag that the Lakers considered too much.

Thank You NewYork! Nothing but love on this side!— Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) February 6, 2020

Harkless, 26, is averaging 5.5 points and four rebounds per game this season, his first with the Clippers. He has started 38 of the 50 regular-season games he has appeared in with the team.

Robinson, 22, has averaged 2.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in Los Angeles this season.