Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James was named Western Conference Player of the Month for January, the NBA announced Tuesday.

James became the first Lakers player to win the monthly award since legendary guard Kobe Bryant in February 2013.

James averaged 25.4 points, 10.4 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game in January. He recorded 14 double-digit scoring performances in the month, including five games with at least 30 points.

During the Lakers' Jan. 25 game against the Philadelphia 76ers, James passed Bryant for third place on the league's all-time scoring list. Bryant posted a congratulatory tweet when James accomplished the feat and talked with him on the phone a few hours after the game.

Less than 12 hours after their phone conversation, Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif.

Since the tragedy, James and the Lakers organization have honored Bryant in a variety of ways. James, who revealed a new tattoo last week in honor of Bryant, gave a speech before Los Angeles' first game following the crash.

"Kobe's a brother to me," James told fans before Friday's game at Staples Center. "From the time I was in high school, watching him from afar to getting in this league at 18, watching him up close. All the battles we had throughout my career. The one thing that we always shared was that determination to just always want to win and just want to be great.

"The fact that I'm here now means so much to me. I want to continue along with my teammates, to continue his legacy, not only for this year, but for as long as we can play the game of basketball that we love because that's what Kobe Bryant would want."

Bryant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, retired from the league in 2016 after winning five NBA championships and one Most Valuable Player Award (2008) with the Lakers.

Entering Tuesday night, James has averaged 25 points, 10.7 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.