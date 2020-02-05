Former Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) will add to the Atlanta Hawks' length and be a great outlet for point guard Trae Young. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The Houston Rockets have traded centers Clint Capela and Nenê to the Atlanta Hawks in a deal involving four teams, a dozen players and three draft picks.

ESPN, The Athletic and the Houston Chronicle reported the Rockets agreed to send Capela and Nenê to the Hawks. The Rockets are also getting Minnesota's Jordan Bell and Robert Covington and a second round draft pick via Golden State in the swap.

In return, the Minnesota Timberwolves will receive two first round draft picks, Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangómez and Jarred Vanderbilt from Denver and Evan Turner from Atlanta. The Nuggets will receive the Rockets' first round pick, Shabazz Napier, Keita Bates-Diop, Noah Vonleh and Gerald Green.

Capela, 25, is averaging 13.9 points and 13.8 rebounds per game this season. He averaged a career-high 16.6 points last season, while pulling down 12.7 rebounds per game. The No. 25 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft is signed through 2022-2023 and is earning $16.4 million this season.

Nenê is averaging a career-low 3.6 points per game this season while Covington is averaging 12.8 points and 6.0 rebounds.

The deal is the NBA's largest, in terms of the number of players involved, since the 2000 trade that sent New York Knicks star Patrick Ewing to the Seattle Supersonics.

The 2019-2020 NBA trade deadline is at 3 p.m. EST Thursday.