Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (L) dribbles up the court as Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (R) holds his arm in pain during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Miami Heat All-Star big man Bam Adebayo and starting guard Goran Dragic were officially ruled out for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic that Adebayo is dealing with pain and a lack of mobility around his left shoulder and neck. According to the outlets, the team is hopeful that he can return for Game 3 of the series on Sunday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dragic will miss Friday night's game after tearing his left plantar fascia in Game 1 against the Lakers, according to ESPN. He has been able to put pressure on the foot, but the injury hampers the guard's mobility.

The Heat listed Adebayo and Dragic as doubtful ahead of Friday's Game 2 before ruling them out about two hours before tipoff inside the NBA bubble near Orlando, Fla.

Adebayo exited the Heat's 116-98 loss to the Lakers in the third quarter after recording eight points and four rebounds in 21 minutes. Dragic suffered his foot injury in the first half and didn't return.

Rookie guard Kendrick Nunn and veteran forward Kelly Olynyk are expected to see increased minutes for the Heat in Game 2.