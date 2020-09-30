Sept. 30 (UPI) -- LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers are NBA Finals favorites this week in Orlando, Fla., but a balanced Miami Heat team has completed a string of upsets and should be a feisty foe for the top seed in the Western Conference.
Game 1 of the best-of-7 series tips off at 9 p.m. EDT Wednesday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex inside the Walt Disney World Resort. The Finals will air on ABC.
"I'm not saying we are better than anyone else," Heat forward Jimmy Butler said Tuesday. "I just don't think we are underdogs. So what if nobody picked us to be here. That's OK. They didn't pick us to win [the Finals]. That's OK.
"At the end of the day, we embrace that."
The championship series ends the longest season in NBA history, which included a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season stopped in mid-March and resumed in late July inside the NBA's protective bubble campus in Orlando.
"It's probably the most challenging thing I've ever done as a professional," James said. "I knew what we were coming here for.
"I'd be lying if I said I knew the toll it would take on [my] mind and body. It has been extremely tough, but I'm here for one reason only: that's to compete for a championship."
James will appear in the Finals for the 10th time in his career. He is on a quest to win a fourth championship overall and third title for his third different team. The Heat will attempt deny James of more hardware with defensive strategy, a cast of sharpshooters and a dynamic young superstar in Bam Adebayo.
"We have to match their energy," Adebayo said. "There can't be a second on the floor where they are playing harder than us.
"We have to make it tough for them."
James -- a four-time NBA MVP -- won his first title in 2012 while he was a member of the Heat, but that is just one of several historical storylines ahead of the 2020 NBA Finals.
Wins in Miami
Heat president Pat Riley played a large role in getting James to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers and join the Heat in 2010. The pair teamed up to reach the NBA Finals four consecutive times -- and win twice -- before James left Miami in 2014 and returned to the Cavaliers to win another title in 2016.
Riley has since rebuilt the Heat into a formidable force to face one of his former teams -- the Lakers -- on the NBA's grandest stage.
Riley won a championship as a Lakers player in 1972, rejoined the franchise as a coach and won four championships with Los Angeles. He later became the Heat coach and won another championship in 2006.
The Lakers have a 37-27 all-time record in 64 games against the Heat. That includes two victories during the 2019-2020 season. Los Angeles beat Miami 95-80 on Nov. 8 in Los Angeles, and they beat the Heat 113-110 on Dec. 13 in Miami.
The franchises have never met in the playoffs.
Los Angeles will attempt to tie the Boston Celtics with a record 17 championships. The Heat have three titles, which is tied for sixth on the all-time list.
Lakers strengths
James has averaged 26.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists throughout the 2020 postseason. He has led the Lakers to a 12-3 record in the playoffs. Lakers forward Anthony Davis has also been dominant in the postseason, with a team-high 28.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
The Lakers have been content with Davis as their top scorer as James orchestrates the offense. James has a playoff-best 133 assists in that role and led the NBA in assists this season.
He also has helped anchor a strong defensive unit throughout the playoffs, with the Lakers allowing just 106.5 points per game -- third-fewest among postseason teams. Los Angeles also has blocked more shots than any other team.
Lakers role players Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard will need to step up to supplement James and Davis' efforts on offense and defense to combat a pesky Heat defense.
"Miami is a special team," Davis said. "A lot of people thought they shouldn't be here, but they are a team who fights. They have big time players. ... It's not going to be easy for us."
The Lakers have averaged the most assists per game and the best field goal percentage throughout the playoffs. Los Angeles also led the league in field goal percentage and blocked shots this season. The active Lakers defense ranked fifth in steals.
James and Davis have dominated defenders inside the paint this season, and the Lakers likely will try to slow down the Heat's tempo and use their size and physicality to control the Finals.
Los Angeles advanced to the Finals with series wins over the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets.
Heat strengths
The Heat -- the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference -- had an impressive run to the title game. They match the Lakers with a 12-3 postseason record.
Miami swept the No. 4 seed Indiana Pacers in the first round. The Heat then knocked off the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Miami advanced to the championship with a 4-1 series win over the No. 3 Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.
Five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler paced the Heat with 19.9 points per game during the regular season, but Miami has used spectacular performances from young players to carry the team to the NBA Finals.
Adebayo has produced better statistics for each round the Heat progressed through the playoffs. Adebayo averaged 15 points and 11.3 rebounds per game in the first round. He posted 17.2 points and 12 rebounds per game in the second round. Adebayo stepped up again in the conference finals with 21.8 points and 11 rebounds per game.
"I feel like I'm out there hooping and doing the right things, making the right plays and holding myself accountable," Adebayo said. "We are in the playoffs. This is win or go home. When you have that type of mindset, you have to go out there and back that up."
Veteran guard Goran Dragic leads the Heat with 20.9 points per game in the playoffs and often provides crucial drives to the rim when his team struggles on offense.
Butler's All-Star pedigree, Adebayo's emergence as an inside-out offensive and defensive factor, and Dragic's penetration often is more than most defenses can handle. The 3-point shooting from guard Tyler Herro and forwards Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder have made the Heat offense nearly unstoppable this postseason.
Robinson ranked third in the NBA this season in made 3-pointers and fourth in 3-point percentage. Herro has shot 37% from 3-point range in the playoffs. Crowder has shot 34% from downtown this postseason. The Heat had the second-best 3-point percentage in the NBA during the season.
"They share the ball," James said of the Heat. "Everyone is live on the floor. There isn't one guy you can disrespect. They do a hell of a job of moving the ball."
NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Heat
Game 1: at 9 p.m. EDT Wednesday on ABC
Game 2: at 9 p.m. EDT Friday on ABC
Game 3: at 9 p.m. EDT Sunday on ABC
Game 4: at 9 p.m. EDT Oct. 6 on ABC
Game 5 (if necessary): at 9 p.m. EDT Oct. 9 on ABC
Game 6 (if necessary): at 9 p.m. EDT Oct. 11 on ABC
Game 7 (if necessary): at 9 p.m. EDT Oct. 13 on ABC
Pick: Lakers in 7
Moments from LeBron James' career
St. Vincent-St. Mary High School senior LeBron James (L) drives around a Zanesvuille defender in Akron, Ohio, on February 14, 2003. James is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. A couple months later, the Cleveland Cavaliers coach was suspended
because James worked out with the team before he graduated from high school. Photo by Tom Cammett/UPI | License Photo
James slam dunks the ball against the Denver Nuggets in Cleveland, on November 5, 2003. The Cavaliers lost
93-89 in their home opener. Photo by Scott R. Galvin/UPI | License Photo
James keeps the ball from Charlotte Bobcats guard Gerald Wallace in Charlotte, N.C., on November 18, 2004. Earlier that year, James was chosen
as Rookie of the Year and named to the National Basketball Association All-Rookie Team. Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (R) reaches in for the steal from James in Los Angeles on January 12, 2006. The Lakers defeated
the Cavaliers 99-98. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
James puts in a layup over Washington Wizards Jared Jeffries in Washington, D.C., on April 16, 2006. Washington defeated
Cleveland 104-92. Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo
James looks back to the bench during a timeout in the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons in Auburn Hills, Mich., on May 9, 2006. The Pistons defeated
the Cavaliers 97-91 in game two of the second round of playoffs. Later that year, James signed
a three-year extension with the Cavaliers. Photo by Scott R. Galvin/UPI | License Photo
James pumps his fist during the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago on March 31, 2007. The Cavaliers won
112-108 in overtime. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
James smiles before the game against the New York Knicks in New York City on December 19, 2007. The Knicks defeated
the Cavaliers 108-90. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
James hits a long 3-point shot at the buzzer before halftime against the New York Knicks in New York City on March 5, 2008. James scored 50 points as the Cavaliers defeated
the Knicks 119-105. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Jason Kidd (L to R), James and Chris Paul celebrate a win over Spain to claim the gold medal
for men's basketball during the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing on August 24, 2008. The United States won 118 to 107. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Coach Dru Joyce (L to R), James and director Kristopher Belman arrive at a screening of the film "More Than A Game" in Paris on September 2, 2009. The Cavaliers had finished the previous season as the Eastern Conference's top seed
. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
James goes through his pregame ritual before playing against the New York Knicks in New York City on November 6, 2009. The Cavaliers defeated
the Knicks 100-91. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
James shows off his second consecutive NBA MVP trophy
before Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics in Cleveland on May 3, 2010. Photo by David Richard/UPI | License Photo
James drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles on December 25, 2010. The Heat defeated
the Lakers 96-80. After seven years playing in Cleveland, James signed
with the Miami Heat summer 2010. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo
James drives to the basket during the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in Chicago on May 26, 2011. The Heat defeated
the Bulls 83-80. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
James gets ready to play against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago on April 12, 2012. The Bulls defeated
the Heat 96-86 in overtime. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
James (L) and Miami Heat teammate Dwayne Wade stand on the court while the Heat shoot free throws against the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first round of the NBA Playoffs in New York City on May 6, 2012. The Knicks defeated
the Heat 89-87. Later that month, James won
the NBA MVP Award for the third time. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Tyson Chandler (L to R), Kevin Durant, James, and Westbrook Russell joke with teammates after receiving their gold medals
at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London on August 12, 2012. The United States defeated Spain to claim the gold 107-100. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
President Barack Obama (R) laughs as he listens to James talk about his visit to the White House and Dwayne Wade holds an "Obama" jersey, as the Miami Heat visit the East Room in Washington, D.C., on January 28, 2013. Later that year, the Heat won
their second consecutive title. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
James' shot is blocked by Brooklyn Nets Andray Blatche (C) and point guard Shaun Livingston (L) in New York City on November 1, 2013. The Nets defeated
the Heat 101-100. Photo by Rich Kane/UPI | License Photo
James wears a jersey with his nickname, "King James," on the back against the Brooklyn Nets in New York City on January 10, 2014. The Nets defeated
the Heat 104-95 in double overtime. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
James stands on the floor during a timeout against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago on March 9, 2014. The Bulls defeated
the Heat 95-88 in overtime. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPi | License Photo
James honors the fallen Eric Garner
with a T-shirt that says "I can't breathe" as he is introduced at the start of the game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York City on December 8, 2014. ***He's back on the Cavs**** UPI/Rich Kane | License Photo
James drives the the basket as Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler defends during Game 3 the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs in Chicago on May 8, 2015. The Bulls defeated
the Cavaliers 99-96 and lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
James (L) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith laugh as they watch their teammates finish off the Chicago Bulls in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs in Chicago on May 14, 2015 in Chicago. The Cavaliers defeated
the Bulls 94-73, winning the series 4-2 and advancing the the Eastern Conference Finals. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
James fires a jump shot over Brooklyn Nets Wayne Ellington in New York City on January 20, 2016. The Cavaliers defeated the Nets 91-78. In late 2015, James ranked
in the top 25 of NBA top scorers and top assisters. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
James (L) introduces Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally in Cleveland on November 6, 2016. Earlier in the year, James wrote
a column in support of Clinton's candidacy. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
James arrives on the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016 in New York City on December 12, 2016. James was honored
d as the 2016 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Cast member James, back left, attends the premiere of "Smallfoot"
with his wife, Savannah,and their children, Bryce Maximus (L to R), Zhuri and LeBron Jr. in Los Angeles on September 22, 2018. James voiced the character Gwangi in the animated film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
James participates in Lakers media day in El Segundo, Calif., on September 27, 2019. James joined
the Lakers in late 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
James continues his dribble while falling to the court against the Warriors in second quarter action in Los Angeles on November 13, 2019. The Lakers defeated
the Warriors 120-94. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James speaks during the Los Angeles Lakers' ceremony
to honor Kobe Bryant before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles on January 31, 2020. James, who is in his second season with the Lakers and passed Bryant to take third place on the NBA's all-time scoring list Saturday night, spoke about the death of Bryant to the crowd. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
James smiles during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Los Angeles on March 6, 2020. The Lakers defeated the Bucks 113-103. A couple months later, James and several other NBA stars had a private conference
about how to resume the season during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo