Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (R) sustained an ankle injury in the second quarter in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday in Orlando, Fla.

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat were NBA Finals underdogs even before three stars were injured in a lopsided Game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. They still expect to tie the series in Game 2 amid even longer odds.

"We're still expecting to win," said Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who sustained an ankle injury in Game 1 on Wednesday in Orlando, Fla. "We still know that we can."

Fellow Heat All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic also were injured during the Heat's 116-98 Game 1 setback. Dragic has led the Heat in scoring throughout the playoffs.

Butler was the team's leading scorer during the regular season. Adebayo paced the Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

Butler picked up an ankle injury just before halftime of Game 1, but remained in the game.

Adebayo strained his left shoulder in the third quarter and did not return to the game. The Heat plan to re-evaluate the injury status for each player ahead of Game 2, but said an X-ray scan showed no fractures in Adebayo's shoulder.

Dragic appears to have the most serious injury. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and Yahoo Sports that Dragic has a plantar tear in his left foot. He left Wednesday's game in the second quarter and did not return. He was seen wearing a protective boot over his left foot when he exited the arena.

"We want that guy out there with us," Butler said of Dragic. "He's a big part of what we're trying to do, but until we can have him back, we got to go out there and we got to fight even harder.

"We got to try to cover up what he gives us and make up for it. We're capable of it. We have to be capable of it. Moving forward with or without Goran, we better hurry up and tie it up 1-1."

Adebayo and Butler have each said they intend to play in the second game of the series.

"I'm a little bit sore," Butler said. "I'll be OK with some treatment. I'll get ready to go again. I think I got to be ready to go. So we'll see how it feels [Thursday], but I'm going to be fine."

The loss of Dragic could be the biggest blow, as he is the team's go-to scorer in the postseason and often provides momentum shifts with his physical drives to the rim. Dragic's penetration off the dribble collapses opposing defenses, which allows the Heat's 3-point shooters to get open.

Kendrick Nunn -- who finished second in Rookie of the Year voting -- started 67 games for the Heat this season, but struggled at the end of the year and fell out of the rotation. Dragic stepped into Nunn's starting role and elevated the Heat throughout the playoffs.

Nunn was one of the lone bright spots for the Heat in Wednesday's loss. He appeared to get some of his confidence back late in the game and scored 14 points in the fourth quarter.

"We'll have to make some adjustments going into Game 2," Nunn said. "We want to control the game, that's pretty much what it comes down to, controlling the game.

"Once we get down, it's hard to come back from that, especially in the third quarter. It's always a next-man-up mentality."

Dragic is also one of the most experienced players on a talented team led by a young core.

"Whatever the doctor tells him to do, that's what he has to do," Butler said. "I understand that he wants to go out there and compete and obviously, we want him out there with us. But he has to take care of himself first."

Butler scored a team-high 23 points in 33 minutes for the Heat in Game 1. Adebayo had eight points and four rebounds in 21 minutes. Dragic had six points, three assists and two steals in 14 minutes.

Dragic, Butler and Adebayo combined to score 60.1 of the Heat's 112.2 points per game (53.5%) in 15 playoff games before the NBA Finals.

The Heat battle the Lakers in Game 2 at 9 p.m. EDT Friday in Orlando.