Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (R) reacts after making a shot as Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers looks on during the second half of Game 5 in their Western Conference semifinals series Friday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The Denver Nuggets overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half to shock the Los Angeles Clippers 111-105 on Friday night in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinals series near Orlando, Fla.

The Nuggets -- trailing by as much as 16 in the first half -- fell behind 61-46 with 9:42 left in the third quarter before rallying behind 35-year-old forward Paul Millsap. The four-time All-Star scored 14 of his 17 points in the third frame to keep the Nuggets afloat in the best-of-seven series.

Denver took its first lead after Nikola Jokic's 3-pointer with 7:06 remaining in the fourth quarter. After Kawhi Leonard sank two free throws to pull the Clippers to within a basket, Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. drilled a key 3-pointer with 1:11 left to keep his team ahead for good.

Jamal Murray finished with a team-best 26 points for the Nuggets, who still trail the Clippers 3-2 in the series. Jokic recorded 22 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in the win.

Nuggets reserve guard Monte Morris had 12 points in 17 minutes off the bench. Porter scored seven points and brought down five rebounds.

Paul George scored 26 points and Leonard notched 36 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Clippers, who are still looking for their first appearance in the conference finals. The Clippers hold a 0-6 record in games where they could clinch a spot in the conference finals.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets earned their fourth elimination-game win of this postseason -- the franchise's most since winning six elimination matchups during the 1994 NBA playoffs. Denver rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win its first-round series against the Utah Jazz.

Game 6 of the series is set for Sunday.