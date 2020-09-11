Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (R) used his dynamic offensive skill set and physical defense in a playoff win over the Houston Rockets Thursday in Orlando, Fla. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Six-foot-10-inch Anthony Davis toyed with smaller defenders for a game-high 29 points in a Los Angeles Lakers win over the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of a Western Conference semifinals series in Orlando, Fla.

The Lakers are now just one win away from a spot in the Western Conference finals after the 110-100 triumph Thursday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex inside Walt Disney World Resort.

Rockets guard James Harden made just 2 of 11 shots in the loss. LeBron James had 16 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers. The Lakers also used their height advantage to out-rebound the Rockets 52 to 26.

"We are trying to limit what we can from him," James said of Harden. "We can't take away everything, because that's how great he is offensively, but we try to follow the game plan."

Los Angeles led Houston 26-22 through the first 12 minutes. The Lakers then outscored the Rockets 31-19 in the second quarter for a 57-41 lead at halftime. Davis poured in 13 third-quarter points to help the Lakers hold an 86-70 advantage at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Rockets trailed by 23 points midway through the fourth quarter before they used a 15-2 run to cut the lead to seven points with 2:09 remaining. They couldn't close the gap in the final seconds due to strong Lakers defense.

Russell Westbrook scored 25 points in the loss. Harden had 21 points and 10 assists. Eric Gordon made 4 of 8 attempts from 3-point range and scored 19 points for Houston.

Alex Caruso scored 16 points off the Lakers bench. Rajon Rondo had 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Lakers. Lakers guards Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope chipped in 10 points apiece.

"There is nothing we can do about [the loss] now," Harden said. "We just have to get ready for Game 5 and bring the same energy [from the fourth quarter] into Game 5."

The Lakers and Rockets suit up for Game 5 at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday in Orlando. The winner will face the Los Angeles Clippers or Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

"It was a heck of a win for our group," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "We are up 3-1, but we have to stay the course and stay the more desperate team."