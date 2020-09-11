Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Thirteen NFL games and 19 college football clashes will flood TV screens around the United States this weekend as the sport makes its full return for respective regular seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans launched the 2020 NFL season Thursday in Kansas City. Twenty-six other teams will take the field Sunday, and four teams will play on Monday Night Football.

College football began last week, but only featured nine Week 1 games. Some college and professional football stadiums will not allow fans this season as a coronavirus safety precaution while others have limited capacities.

The weekend slate also will feature the 2020 U.S. Open women's and men's singles finals. The women's Grand Slam finale will air at Saturday and the men's on Sunday.

PGA Tour golfers are on the course for the first tournament of the 2020-2021 season, with third- and fourth-round play at the Safeway Open on Saturday and Sunday at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, Calif.

NBA teams will fight to clinch spots in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference finals this weekend in Orlando, Fla.

Four NHL teams remain in the quest for the 2020 Stanley Cup. The Golden Knights will take on the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBC. The Tampa Bay Lightning will clash with the New York Islanders in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday on NBC.

Dozens of games from MLB, MLS and the WNBA also will air this weekend, as well as a NASCAR Cup Series playoff race Saturday in Richmond, Va.

NFL Week 1

CBS will have regional broadcasts for five 1 p.m. EDT NFL matchups Sunday. Those games are: the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets; Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens; Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars; Las Vegas Raiders vs. Carolina Panthers; and Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots.

Fox will broadcast four 1 p.m. EDT games Sunday: the Green Bay Packers vs. the Minnesota Vikings; Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Washington Football Team; Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions; and Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons.

Joe Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, will lead the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Chargers in a 4:05 p.m. EDT game Sunday in Cincinnati that will air on CBS.

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday on Fox. Tom Brady and Drew Brees should have one of the most-watched matchups when they square off at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday in New Orleans. The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will air on Fox.

NBC's Sunday Night Football game features the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams in the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

College football

The Miami Hurricanes and University of Alabama at Birmingham kicked off Week 2 of the college football season Thursday in Miami.

Five noon EDT games launch the weekend schedule Saturday. North Carolina -- ranked No. 19 in the Coaches Poll -- will host Syracuse in the afternoon in Chapel Hill, N.C. No. 25 Iowa State will host Louisiana in one of the other noon games on ESPN.

No. 10 Notre Dame will starts its 2020 campaign against Duke at 2:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBC.

No. 6 Oklahoma hosts Missouri State at 7 p.m. EDT Saturday. No. 1 Clemson battles Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C. That game will air on ABC.

Saturday

College football

Syracuse at North Carolina at noon EDT on ACC Network

Louisiana at Iowa State at noon EDT on ESPN

Arkansas State at Kansas State at noon EDT on Fox

Charlotte at Appalachian State at noon EDT on ESPN2

Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia at noon EDT on FS1

UL Monroe at Army at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS Sports Network

Duke at Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

Georgia Tech at Florida State at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ABC

Campbell at Georgia Southern at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPNU

UTSA at Texas State at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN2

Austin Peay at Pittsburgh at 4 p.m. EDT on ACC Network

Missouri State at Oklahoma at 7 p.m. EDT on pay-per-view

The Citadel at South Florida at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPNU

Clemson at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC

Tulane at South Alabama at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN2

UTEP at Texas at 8 p.m. EDT on Longhorn Network

Houston Baptist at Texas Tech at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Western Kentucky at Louisville at 8 p.m. EDT on ACC Network

Coastal Carolina at Kansas at 10 p.m. EDT on FS1

Tennis -- U.S. Open

Women's singles final at 4 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Golf

Safeway Open: Third round from 6 to 9 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel

Hockey -- Stanley Cup playoffs

Western Conference finals Game 4: Golden Knights vs. Stars at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC

Baseball

Orioles at Yankees at 1:05 p.m. EDT on MLB Network

Astros at Dodgers at 8:07 p.m. EDT on Fox

Indians at Twins at 8:07 p.m. EDT on Fox

NASCAR

Cup Series: Federated Auto Parts 400 at 7:30 p.m. EDT on NBCSN

Basketball -- NBA playoffs

Game 5: Rockets vs. Lakers at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Sunday

NFL

Jets at Bills, 1 p.m. EDT on CBS

Packers at Vikings, 1 p.m. EDT on Fox

Eagles at Washington, 1 p.m. EDT on Fox

Browns at Ravens, 1 p.m. EDT on CBS

Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. EDT on CBS

Raiders at Panthers, 1 p.m. EDT on CBS

Bears at Lions, 1 p.m. EDT on Fox

Seahawks at Falcons, 1 p.m. EDT on Fox

Dolphins at Patriots, 1 p.m. EDT on CBS

Chargers at Bengals, 4:05 p.m. EDT on CBS

Cardinals at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. EDT on Fox

Buccaneers at Saints, 4:25 p.m. EDT on Fox

Cowboys at Rams, 8:20 p.m. EDT on NBC

Baseball

Cubs at Brewers at 2:10 p.m. EDT on TBS

Astros at Dodgers at 8:08 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Hockey -- Stanley Cup playoffs

Game 4: Lightning vs. Islanders at 3 p.m. EDT on NBC

Tennis -- U.S. Open

Men's singles final at 4 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Golf

Safeway Open: Fourth round from 6 to 9 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel

Basketball -- NBA playoffs

Game 6 (If necessary): Clippers vs. Nuggets at TBD on ESPN