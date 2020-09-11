Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. has been removed from the NBA campus near Orlando, Fla., and won't play again this season after a violation of the league's health and safety protocols.

The league announced Friday that House had a guest in his hotel room for multiple hours Tuesday. According to the NBA's investigation, the guest wasn't authorized to be on campus.

"Mr. House is leaving the NBA campus and will not participate with the Rockets team in additional games this season," the league said in a statement.

No other players or staff members had contact with the guest or were involved in the incident, the league said.

House -- the Rockets' sixth man -- averaged 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in nine playoff games inside the NBA's bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort. The 27-year-old forward was a late scratch from Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday and didn't play in Thursday's Game 4.

The Rockets have dropped three straight games and trail the Lakers 3-1 in their Western Conference semifinal series. Game 5 is set for Saturday.