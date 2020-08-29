Phoenix Suns Cliff Robinson (L) defends against Atlanta Hawks Dikembe Mutombo during the first half January 26 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. The Portland Trail Blazers announced Saturday that 53-year-old Robinson has died. Photo by Jim Middleton/UPI | License Photo

Suns Cliff Robinson ties up Warriors Bimbo Coles in the second half February 26. The Portland Trail Blazers announced Saturday that 53-year-old Robinson has died. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

San Antonio Spur Sean Elliott (32) drives in between Phoenix Suns Cliff Robinson (30) and Rodney Rogers (54) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, in this 2000 photo. The Portland Trail Blazers announced Saturday that 53-year-old Robinson has died. Photo by Joe Mitchell UPI | License Photo

Cliff Robinson (30) shoots at the basket as teammate Chris Dudley (14) blocks Spurs David Robinson (50) and Tim Duncan (21) in San Antonio, Texas in 2001. The Portland Trail Blazers announced Saturday that 53-year-old Robinson has died. Photo by Joe Mitchell/UPI | License Photo

Indiana Pacers forward Austin Croshere (44) and New Jersey Nets center Cliff Robinson (30) battle for a rebound during the first half of game 3 of their first round playoff series at Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, In this 2006 file photo. Robinson died Saturday at 53. Photo by Mark Cowan/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- NBA All-Star Cliff Robinson is dead, the Portland Trail Blazers and the University of Connecticut announced Saturday. He was 53.

No cause of death was announced, but ESPN reported that Robinson had a stroke two and a half years ago and went into a coma last week.

Advertisement

Known to fans as Uncle Cliffy, Robinson played for a total of five teams over an 18-year period, but is best remembered for his years with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he started his career in 1989.

"His personality and energy were unmatched, and his contributions on the court were unmistakable, helping the Trail Blazers into the playoffs each of his eight seasons with the team," said a statement from the Trail Blazers posted to NBA.com Saturday. "His streak of 461 consecutive games played with the Trail Blazers still stands as a franchise record, which is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the team. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Cliff's family and loved ones. Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers and all of Rip City."

RELATED Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson tests positive for coronavirus The Trail Blazers organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Trail Blazers great Cliff Robinson. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Cliff's family & loved ones. Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers & all of Rip City.https://t.co/X4ixK1XCPT pic.twitter.com/0njgpimiBH— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 29, 2020

Robinson's alma mater also posted a note of remembrance to Twitter Saturday.

The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff's family at this difficult time RELATED Orlando Magic F Aaron Gordon leaves NBA bubble due to hamstring injury Rest In Peace, Cliff. pic.twitter.com/Bp6Z5hbVUb— UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) August 29, 2020 Remove

After leaving the Trail Blazers, Robinson signed as a free agent with the Phoenix Suns, playing four season in Phoenix before moving on to play for the Detroit Piston and the Golden State Warriors for two seasons each.

He wrapped up his career with the Brooklyn Nets in 2007 at the age of 40.

RELATED NBA players agree to resume postseason after protest stoppage

Robinson was suspended from the NBA three times for marijuana use.

After retiring, he became an advocate for cannabis legalization. In 2016 he began marketing a line of cannabis products called Uncle Spliffy.

Saturday's playoff game between Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic began with a moment of silence for Robinson, as well as Arizona coach Lute Olson and actor Chadwick Boseman.