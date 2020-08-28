New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson attended practice earlier in the Saints' training camp before testing positive for COVID-19 at some point in the past few weeks. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Gayle Benson, the owner of the NFL's New Orleans Saints and NBA's Pelicans, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the organizations announced Friday.

Team spokesman Greg Bensel said Benson is "progressing well and improving daily" in her recovery from the virus, noting that she "has not missed a daily work call with Saints and Pelicans staff, nor has she missed an NBA or NFL owner call in recent days."

Advertisement

"She was not hospitalized and is recovering at home," Bensel said in a statement. "She thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers."

Benson, 73, attended practice earlier in the Saints' training camp before testing positive for COVID-19 at some point in the past few weeks. According to the Saints, she was never staying at the team hotel in downtown New Orleans.

Statement on Saints owner Gayle Benson: pic.twitter.com/2vRAEtY6Q6— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 28, 2020

To this point in training camp, the Saints have had three players test positive for the virus, but all of those were described as "false positives." Saints head coach Sean Payton also tested positive for COVID-19 in the spring, though he had a quick recovery after experiencing minor symptoms.

Benson becomes the latest NFL or NBA owner to test positive. Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill recovered from the coronavirus in July, and New York Knicks owner James Dolan recovered from the virus in the spring.