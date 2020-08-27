Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (L) may not return to the NBA's protective Walt Disney World Resort bubble after he injured his knee in Game 4 of a playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday in Orlando, Fla. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will leave the NBA's protective Orlando, Fla., bubble Thursday and return to Portland., Ore., for further examination of his injured right knee.

The Blazers announced the move Thursday morning and said Lillard's availability to return is "yet to be determined."

Lillard sustained the knee injury in the third quarter of the Blazers' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series Monday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex inside Walt Disney World Resort. He was diagnosed with a knee sprain Tuesday.

The Blazers guard was named the Bubble MVP after he averaged 37.6 points, 9.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in eight seeding games before the playoffs.

He scored 34 points and had five assists and five rebounds in the Blazers' Game 1 win over the Lakers on Aug. 18 before Portland lost the last three games of the series.

Game 5 of the series was one of three games scheduled Wednesday that was postponed in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake. The league's board of governors and players plan to have separate meetings Thursday afternoon to decide a course of action for the remainder of the playoffs.

Players from the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers already have voiced their intention to discontinue the remainder of the 2019-2020 NBA campaign.

The Lakers own a 3-1 series lead on the Blazers and can advance to the second round with a win in Game 5.

Three NBA playoff games are planned for Thursday. The Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz are scheduled to tip off in the first game at 4 p.m. EDT in Orlando.