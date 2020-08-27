Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon averaged 15.3 points and 8.5 rebounds across four games inside the NBA's bubble. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon has departed the NBA's bubble in Orlando, Fla., because of a hamstring injury, the team announced Thursday.

The Magic said in a statement that Gordon left the campus due to a strained left hamstring. He has been out of action since suffering the injury during an Aug. 5 loss to the Toronto Raptors during the league's seeding games.

In the second half of that game, Gordon went up for a dunk and was fouled hard by Raptors All-Star guard Kyle Lowry. The hard foul caused Gordon to land awkwardly and Lowry was given a flagrant 1 foul after officials reviewed the play.

After finding some early success during the first week of the NBA's seeding games, the Magic have struggled without Gordon. Orlando trails the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 3-1 entering Game 5 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinals series.

The Magic also are without forward Jonathan Isaac, who tore his left ACL during an Aug. 2 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

In 62 starts this season, Gordon averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He averaged 15.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in four contests inside the league's bubble.