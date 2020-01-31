Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant (24) and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The NBA announced Friday that it will honor Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, with special uniforms in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

As part of a series of tributes to Bryant, his daughter and the seven others killed in Sunday's helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., the NBA said every player on Team Giannis will wear No. 24 and each player on Team LeBron will wear No. 2.

Kobe Bryant spent the final 10 seasons of his illustrious Lakers career in a No. 24 jersey. Gianna Bryant, a talented youth basketball player who intended to play for UConn in the future, wore No. 2 in her career.

Every player taking part in the NBA's All-Star Weekend, including the Rising Stars Game on Feb. 14 and the Saturday night events such as the 3-point contest, slam dunk contest and skills competition, will wear a patch with nine stars to honor the nine victims of the helicopter crash.

The plan for the jersey numbers and patches is the second Bryant-related tribute announced by the league this week. On Thursday, the NBA changed the format for the All-Star Game to honor Bryant.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lakers forward LeBron James, the captains for the All-Star Game, will pick their teams Feb. 6. The All-Star Game will take place Feb. 16 in Chicago.