Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was among nine killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. He famously wore No. 8 and No. 24 during his illustrious 20-year NBA career with the Lakers. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The NBA announced it will honor Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant by changing the format of the 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago.

The league revealed the significant changes to the All-Star format Thursday on social media, turning every quarter into a mini-game for charity before an untimed fourth quarter with a final target score that will decide the winner.

The score will be reset to 0-0 at the start of the second and third quarters before being restored to begin the fourth quarter. At that point, each team's points from the first three quarters will be added up for an overall score.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the final target score will be determined by adding 24, the number Bryant famously wore for the second half of his NBA career with the Lakers, to the lead team's overall score.

For example, if the cumulative score of the first three quarters is 100-95, the final target score would be set at 124 points. To win the All-Star Game, the team with 100 points is required to score 24 points in the fourth quarter before the team with 95 points scores 29 points.

The team that scores the most points in each of the first three quarters will receive $100,000, a total of $300,000 donated to charity. The winning team in the All-Star Game will earn $200,000 for its designated community organization. If one team sweeps all four quarters, the other team will still receive $100,000 for its charity.

The NBA said the new format is one of many planned tributes to Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and the seven others who died in Sunday's helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., throughout All-Star weekend.