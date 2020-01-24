Golden State Warriors center Willie Cauley-Stein (L) has averaged 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game this season. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors are finalizing an agreement that will send center Willie Cauley-Stein to the Dallas Mavericks.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Friday that the Warriors will trade Cauley-Stein to the Mavs for a 2020 second-round draft pick. According to ESPN, Dallas is sending the Utah Jazz's 2020 second-rounder in the deal.

Cauley-Stein, 26, could fill an immediate need for the Mavericks after key big man Dwight Powell went down with a significant injury earlier this week. Powell suffered a ruptured right Achilles during Tuesday night's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Sacramento Kings selected Cauley-Stein with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kentucky. After spending his first four seasons with the Kings, he signed a two-year contract with the Warriors this past off-season.

Cauley-Stein is scheduled to earn $2.17 million this year and has a $2.28 million player option next season, according to Spotrac. The Mavericks will acquire him with the $11.7 million trade exception created from the Harrison Barnes deal last February.

Cauley-Stein has averaged 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in 41 regular-season matchups this year.