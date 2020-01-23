Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. James led all NBA players in All-Star voting. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo were named as captains for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game for the second consecutive season, the league announced Thursday night.

James and Antetokounmpo are two of the 10 starters for this year's All-Star Game, which will take place Feb. 16 in Chicago. The East starter pool includes Kemba Walker, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam and Joel Embiid, while the West starter pool consists of James Harden, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Luka Doncic.

James, who led all NBA players in voting, was named to his 16th career All-Star team, breaking a tie with San Antonio Spurs great Tim Duncan and former Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett for the third-most selections in league history. James now only trails Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19) and Kobe Bryant (18).

If James suits up in next month's All-Star matchup, he will only sit behind Abdul-Jabbar (18) in All-Star Game appearances. Bryant missed three ASG contests due to injury.

Antetokounmpo, who has averaged 30 points and 12.9 rebounds per game this season, was selected to his fourth All-Star team. Doncic, Young and Siakam each are first-time All-Star selections and starters.

The league will announce the seven reserve selections from each conference, which are made by the NBA's head coaches, next Thursday. On Feb. 6, James and Antetokounmpo will draft their rosters for the All-Star Game from the pool of 22 players, regardless of conferences.