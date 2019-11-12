Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon to undergo knee surgery, out six weeks

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) had an MRI on Tuesday that revealed significant "debris" in his right knee. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The Houston Rockets will be without guard Eric Gordon for the next six weeks following knee surgery, head coach Mike D'Antoni said Tuesday.

Gordon had an MRI on Tuesday that revealed significant "debris" in his right knee and he decided to undergo the procedure. D'Antoni told reporters the surgery will take place Wednesday.

"It's been bothering him, actually, from the middle of last year," D'Antoni said. "I think he's probably relieved that he can clean it up, get it going, so he can come back as strong as ever."

Gordon has gotten off to a slow start this season, averaging 10.9 points in 29.4 minutes per game. In nine contests in 2019, he has averaged more turnovers (1.3) than assists (0.8).

D'Antoni said Chris Clemons, an undrafted rookie out of Campbell University, will replace Gordon when Russell Westbrook isn't on the court. Ben McLemore and Austin Rivers will also receive additional minutes.

The Rockets will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night before playing the Indiana Pacers on Friday.