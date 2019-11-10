Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward suffers broken hand, will visit specialist

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward sustained a broken left hand during the team's win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics All-Star forward Gordon Hayward will visit a hand specialist Monday after suffering a broken left hand during the team's 135-115 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters after Saturday night's game against the Spurs that Hayward could return quicker if he opts to undergo surgery.

"Broken hand, no timeline," Stevens said. "Going to the doctors tomorrow, and [they'll] decide if he needs to do surgery or not. It sounds like, should he decide that, the surgery option might actually be a better timeline. So we'll see how that all plays out."

Hayward fractured his hand when he collided with Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who was whistled for an illegal screen on the play. He failed to see the screen and his left arm got caught between his body and Aldridge's.

Hayward immediately grabbed his hand and went to the Celtics' locker room. The team later announced that X-rays confirmed the fracture and ruled him out for the game.

Hayward, who scored nine points in 15 minutes against the Spurs, is averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists through eight games this season. He is shooting 55.5 percent from the field, including 43.3 percent from 3-point territory.

The Celtics, tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the best record in the NBA following Saturday's victory, will play the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.