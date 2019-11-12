Paul George to make Los Angeles Clippers debut this week

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is expected to make his debut with the team this week.

League sources told ESPN and the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday that George will play either in Houston on Wednesday or against the New Orleans Pelicans the following day.

George, who has missed 10 games while recovering from off-season shoulder surgeries, was listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Rockets. According to the Los Angeles Times, the All-Star swingman is trending toward Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

George, 29, went through his first full live contact practice of the season Saturday as he works his way back from multiple injuries. He underwent rotator cuff surgery to repair a partially torn tendon in his right shoulder in May and had a minor procedure to fix a partial tear of his left labrum in June.

The Clippers traded for George in July with the expectation that his recovery timeline would carry over into the regular season. He averaged a career-high 28 points for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season and finished as a finalist for both NBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

Without George, All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers have jumped out to a 7-3 record this season. Leonard has carried the load for the Clips, averaging 26.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.