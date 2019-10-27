Golden State Warriors' D'Angelo Russell ejected in loss to Thunder

Former Brooklyn Nets and current Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell (1) was ejected for the first time in his NBA career during a blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. File Photo by Nicole Sweet/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell was ejected for the first time in his NBA career during Sunday's blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The sequence occurred with 7:13 left in the third quarter when Russell drove to the basket and drained a shot over Thunder point guard Chris Paul. Russell, who thought he was fouled, jumped up after falling on the court and got into the face of referee James Williams.

Russell was immediately handed one technical foul and hit with a second after he continued to chirp at Williams.

"I don't like to come out of character like that," Russell told reporters after the game. "I'm not the type of dude to ever do that or act like I'm that guy. For me to act like that it had to be something."

Russell, who was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets after Kevin Durant left the Warriors in free agency, has struggled to adapt to his new team. In his first two games with the franchise, the 23-year-old guard has shot 9-for-26.

Along with Russell's offensive struggles, the Warriors opened the season with two crushing defeats. Golden State allowed 141 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in its season opener before Sunday's 120-92 loss to the Thunder.

The Warriors will play the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.