Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler ruled out of season opener due to 'personal reasons'

Former Philadelphia 76ers and current Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (C) will miss Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to personal reasons. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat will be without forward Jimmy Butler for the team's regular-season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Butler's debut for the Heat will be delayed after the team ruled him out of the opener because of "personal reasons."

Butler, who was acquired this off-season in a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, was with the team Wednesday morning for their game-day shootaround.

It remains unclear whether Butler could miss additional games. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters that "everything's fine" regarding his new star forward.

Butler, 30, is a four-time All-Star selection. He previously played with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Heat will also be without guard Dion Waiters for the opener against the Grizzlies. He is serving a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.

Miami will play the Grizzlies on Wednesday night before taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.