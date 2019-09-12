U.S. Open tennis champ Bianca Andreescu shocked to hold NBA trophy

Bianca Andreescu beat Serena Williams in straight sets in the 2019 U.S. Open women's singles final to capture Canada's first Grand Slam Saturday in Queens. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- New U.S. Open women's tennis champion Bianca Andreescu was stunned when presented with a chance to hold the NBA's Larry O'Brien Trophy -- won by the Toronto Raptors in June -- during a TV appearance on Sportsnet in Canada.

The 19-year-old Canadian became the nation's first grand slam champion last weekend when she won the women's singles title in straight sets over Serena Williams in New York City. The Raptors won their first NBA title -- and Canada's first -- in June over the Golden State Warriors.

Andreescu is a native of Mississauga, a neighboring city of Toronto. She cheered on the Raptors on social media and attended a game before they won the NBA Finals. The Raptors posted a message for the young tennis star on social media after her win over Williams, which featured a custom Andreescu Raptors jersey alongside the trophy.

She held the trophy Wednesday while on the Tim and Sid show. Host Sid Seixeiro brought out the trophy from backstage, to a priceless reaction from Andreescu.

RELATED Serena Williams presents fall collection at NYFW

"No way guys ... I don't know what's cooler: winning the U.S. Open or holding this trophy," Andreescu said before hoisting the NBA's top prize.

She also posted a photo with the trophy, writing "Canada stay winnin'" for the caption.

"Tell 'em, champ," the Raptors replied.

Andreescu is now ranked No. 5 in the world after winning the U.S. Open. She was ranked No. 178 at the end of 2018.