Models walk on the runway at the S by Serena Williams fashion show. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Designer Serena Willams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. step out on the runway. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Models walked down the runway in pairs to show off the various sizes of Serena Williams' latest fashion collection Tuesday at New York Fashion Week.

The 37-year-old tennis star and fashion designer unveiled the new looks as part of her first S by Serena Williams show at Metropolitan West.

Williams' designs included a sequined suit, an asymmetrical black gown and a lime duster over a leopard print dress. The collection referenced 1990s street style and featured a mix of prints, sequins and neon colors.

Williams described the new collection as "bold, dynamic, and versatile" in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Vogue said last week that Williams' Fall 2019 collection ranges from $59 to $229. Select items are available in sizing to 3X.

Williams previously designed clothing collections with HSN and Nike, and launched her own line, Serena, in May 2018.

Williams appears on the cover of Essence magazine's September issue, the publication's global fashion issue. She said in the interview that launching her fashion line has brought her joy and a sense of accomplishment.

"My biggest joy is that I know that I'm doing something that I've always wanted to do, that I always dreamed of doing," Williams said. "I just needed to do it on my own. Because when you invest in yourself, it helps your confidence, and you'll know forever that whether you make it or not, you stepped up to the plate."

Williams competed at the U.S. Open tennis championships last week. She lost Saturday to Canadian player Bianca Andreescu, who earned her first Grand Slam title with her win over Williams.