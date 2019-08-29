Brooklyn Nets' Wilson Chandler receives 25-game suspension

Former Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler was suspended 25 games for PED use. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets veteran forward Wilson Chandler was suspended 25 games without pay for using a banned substance.

The NBA announced Thursday that Chandler tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Ipamorelin. The positive test violated the terms of the NBA and NBPA anti-drug program.

"During my injury rehab process, before I signed with the Nets, I was prescribed a treatment that included small doses of a substance recently added to the NBA's prohibited substance list," Chandler told ESPN. "I did not realize this substance was banned, and neither did the doctor.

"I accept responsibility and apologize to my Nets teammates, coaches, front office and fans for this mistake. I will continue to work hard to prepare for the upcoming season."

Ipamorelin has been on the NBA's banned-substance list since the 2016-17 season, according to ESPN. The suspension will result in a loss of $582,898 for Chandler.

The Nets signed Chandler as a free agent in July. The 32-year-old forward averaged 6.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 51 games between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers last season.

Chandler will be allowed to participate in training camp and play in preseason games despite the suspension. He will be eligible to return from the suspension list for the Nets' Dec. 15 game against the 76ers.