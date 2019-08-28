New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett signs shoe deal with Puma

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- New York Knicks first-round pick RJ Barrett signed an endorsement deal with Puma, the brand announced Wednesday.

Barrett, who previously narrowed his choices down to Nike, Adidas and Puma, confirmed the deal on Instagram by posing for a picture next to a mural dedicated to him.

"I waited for a long time, and I really just wanted to weigh my options," Barrett told reporters. "I really looked at Nike and Adidas hard, but at the end of the day, it came down to Puma and I'm very happy and excited to be a part of the Puma family."

Barrett agreed to a multi-year footwear and apparel deal with Puma, according to ESPN. Financial details of the agreement weren't disclosed.

"We've had our eyes on him for a long time, going back to before last year," Adam Petrick, Puma's global director of brand and marketing, said.

Barrett wore Puma sneakers during his Summer League debut in July. During his rookie photo shoot earlier in August, the Duke product walked around in an unreleased Puma shoe model.

Puma has reached multiple endorsement deals with NBA players in recent years as the brand continues to build its basketball footprint again. Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton, Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III and Knicks teammate Kevin Knox are among other players to reach deals with the company.