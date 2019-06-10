Duke star RJ Barrett: New York Knicks 'the place I want to be'

June 10 (UPI) -- Duke Blue Devils star RJ Barrett announced that he favors playing for the New York Knicks ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft on June 20.

Barrett worked out with the Knicks on Monday and told reporters that he doesn't plan on holding any additional meetings with other NBA teams before the draft.

"No, I do not. I won't be meeting with any other teams. So it's this [workout] and then the draft," Barrett said. "This is the place I want to be. I hope they draft me."

The Knicks hold the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft and likely have a clear path to selecting Barrett. The expectation is that Zion Williamson, the unanimous top prospect in the draft class, will go to the New Orleans Pelicans with the first-overall selection. The Memphis Grizzlies are expected to choose Murray State guard Ja Morant with the No. 2 pick, according to ESPN.

ESPN has Barrett at No. 3 on its rankings of the top 100 NBA Draft prospects. Sports Illustrated lists him as the fourth-best player in the upcoming draft.

"It would be a lot of fun, playing in the [Madison Square] Garden, the bright lights," Barrett told reporters in May. "They have so much history down there. It would be amazing."

The 2019 NBA Draft takes place June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.