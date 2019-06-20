2019 NBA Draft: New Orleans Pelicans select Zion Williamson

Duke Blue Devils star Zion Williamson (C) waves to fans before the start of the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE

June 20 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Pelicans selected Duke Blue Devils star Zion Williamson with the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Williamson, who dominated at the college basketball level as a freshman, averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game last season. The forward was labeled a generational talent and was named the Wooden Award winner as the nation's top player.

After the Pelicans selected Williamson, the superstar forward was overcome with emotion.

"I don't know what to say. I didn't think I'd be in this position," Williamson said. "My mom sacrificed a lot for me. I wouldn't be here without my mom. She did everything for me and I just want to thank her. She put her dreams aside for mine. She always looked out for her family and friends before herself."

Williamson is expected to step in as the centerpiece for the Pelicans, who agreed to trade star big man Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers last week. New Orleans will receive guards Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart, forward Brandon Ingram, the No. 4 pick in the 2019 draft and multiple future first-round selections.

Before the draft, the Pelicans agreed to trade that No. 4 choice, along with Solomon Hill, the No. 57 pick and a future second-round pick, to the Atlanta Hawks for the Nos. 8, 17 and 35 picks, according to ESPN. The Hawks drafted Virginia guard De'Andre Hunter with the fourth pick.

With the second pick, the Memphis Grizzlies drafted Murray State point guard Ja Morant, who is expected to become the franchise's next leader after the departure of veteran guard Mike Conley. The Grizzlies agreed to trade Conley to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Duke forward RJ Barrett went to the New York Knicks with the No. 3 overall pick. The Cleveland Cavaliers held on to the fifth selection and drafted Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland.

Here is the pick-by-pick results from the 2019 NBA Draft:

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, F, Duke

2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, SF, Duke

4. Los Angeles Lakers (to be traded to Atlanta Hawks via New Orleans Pelicans): De'Andre Hunter, G/F, Virginia

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

6. Phoenix Suns (to be traded to Minnesota Timberwolves): Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

7. Chicago Bulls: Coby White, PG, North Carolina

8. Atlanta Hawks (to be traded to New Orleans Pelicans): Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

9. Washington Wizards: Rui Hachimura, F, Gonzaga

10. Atlanta Hawks (via Dallas Mavericks): Cam Reddish, F, Duke

11. Minnesota Timberwolves (to be traded to Phoenix Suns):

12. Charlotte Hornets:

13. Miami Heat:

14. Boston Celtics (via Sacramento Kings):

15. Detroit Pistons:

16. Orlando Magic:

17. Brooklyn Nets (to be traded to Atlanta):

18. Indiana Pacers:

19. San Antonio Spurs:

20. Boston Celtics (via Los Angeles Clippers):

21. Oklahoma City Thunder:

22. Boston Celtics:

23. Utah Jazz (to be traded to Memphis Grizzlies):

24. Philadelphia 76ers:

25. Portland Trail Blazers:

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Houston Rockets):

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver Nuggets):

28. Golden State Warriors:

29. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors):

30. Milwaukee Bucks (to be traded to Detroit Pistons):