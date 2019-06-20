NBA Draft: RJ Barrett, dad share emotional moment after going No. 3 overall

June 20 (UPI) -- Former Duke forward RJ Barrett cried on his father's shoulder after going No. 3 overall to the New York Knicks in Thursday's NBA Draft.

When ESPN went to interview the father and son duo, RJ began tearing up as his father said, "I'm proud of you, son."

The two shared a hug before RJ Barrett resumed the interview.

Barrett averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists with the Blue Devils last year.

"You have to be proud, very proud. I'm proud of you, son." RJ Barrett couldn't hold back tears while his dad, Rowan, spoke with @MariaTaylor. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/mqPSuhp59F— ESPN (@espn) June 21, 2019

Barrett wasn't the only former Duke player who teared up Thursday night. Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick, paused his interview with ESPN and dedicated his selection to his mother.

Barrett's father, Rowan Barrett, played professionally from 1997 to 2008 but never played in the NBA. He won a silver medal representing Canada in the 1999 FIBA AmeriCup.