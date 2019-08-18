Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox leaves Team USA before Australia trip

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox unexpectedly withdrew from Team USA before the group flew to Australia.

USA Basketball announced Saturday that the U.S. national team's roster is down to 13 players. Fox's decision to leave the team came hours before Team USA members departed for exhibition games in Australia leading up to the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

Fox played a team-low six minutes in Friday night's exhibition win over Spain in Anaheim, Calif. The rising star was a prime candidate to make the final roster due to his play in practices and scrimmages over the last few weeks.

The Kings guard moved up from the younger Select Team during training camp and became the backup to starter Kemba Walker. During Team USA's exhibition victory over the Select Team on Aug. 6, Fox had 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 15 minutes.

Fox joined Kyle Lowry, Marvin Bagley III and P.J. Tucker as the latest players to withdraw from the tournament. Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo and Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young are the only players to be cut by Team USA.

The U.S. squad left for Australia on Saturday to play three exhibition games. Team USA officials must trim the roster down to 12 players before the start of the event.

The Team USA World Cup finalists roster includes 13 players: Harrison Barnes, Jaylen Brown, Joe Harris, Kyle Kuzma, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, Donovan Mitchell, Mason Plumlee, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Myles Turner, Derrick White and Walker.